How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 US Open will make its return to The Country Club for the first time in 34 years since Curtis Strange beat Nick Faldo in a playoff to win. Now the world’s best golfers head to the historic site in Brookline, Massachusetts. While Jon Rahm is the defending champion, Rory McIlroy leads the field with the best odds to win the US Open at +1100.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in Ohio

Ohio sports betting has been approved but golf fans don't have access to regulated sportsbooks.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

Ohio Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch US Open 2022 in Ohio

🏌 Golf Event: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET

6:43 am ET 💰 US Open Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

It’s been 34 years since The Country Club has hosted a major.

Unlike past US Open, this course won’t be a test of length of the tee. Instead, this par-70 course in Brookline measures 7,264 yards but challenges golfers with fast greens and penalizing roughs. Golfers will still have to be precise off the tee, as three of the first four holes are par 4s of at least 490 yards.

After successfully defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy leads the field with the best odds to win the US Open at +1100. In his last five US Open starts, McIlroy has finished in the top 10 three times. He is one of four golfers to finish in the top 10 at three of the last five US Opens He will be a threat to win again this weekend.

McIlroy will be joined by RBC Canadian Open third-place finisher Justin Thomas on Thursday. Thomas will look to win his second major championship this season after winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Pegged with +1200 US Open odds, he will look to become the seventh player in history to win the PGA Championship and US Open consecutively.

Not far behind, the hottest player in the PGA Tour this season, Scottie Scheffler enters with +1500 odds to win US Open 2022. Scheffler is the current Masters Champion and had a hot start to the season, taking down the Arnold Palmer invitational and Match Play Championship.

Like Scheffler, Jon Rahm enters with the same odds at +1500 at the top golf betting sites. While Rahm has had a quiet season, only tallying one win at the Mexico Open, he will go to Brookline with strong odds to defend his US Open Championship.

US Open Golfers US Open Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Ohio for US Open 2022

The best golfers in the world are set to tee off at the 2022 US Open on Thursday.

US Open Picks | 2022 US Open Predictions

On the hunt for his first major championship, Xander Schaueffele has found a lot of success at the US Open. In just five career US Open starts, he finished in the top five three times. His worst result at the US Open was at Torrey Pines where he finished T7, he’s never been outside the top ten.

He enters in top form, ranking eighth in the field in approach, 18th in fairways gained, and inside the top 25 in both bogeys avoided and birdies or better gained over the last 24 rounds. He’s a perfect fit for the Country Club with his lethal-ball striking and scoring abilities.

Take Xander Schauffele to win the 2022 US Open.

