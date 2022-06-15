How to Bet on US Open 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites

The 122nd US Open tees off from the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts this Thursday, June 16th, with the final round scheduled for Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th.

Rory McIlroy will look to win back-to-back PGA events, as the Northern Irishmen comes in as the betting favorite, and off of a spirited win at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto last weekend. 156 of the top golfers in the world will play for a chance at $12.5 million dollars, with an estimated $2.25 million expected to go to the winner.

How to Watch US Open 2022 in New York

NBCUniversal recently purchased the broadcast rights for the U.S Open and will carry the entire tournament between NBC and the Golf Channel. The tournament will see $12.5 million dollars on the line, with last year’s prize share for the winner amounting to $2.25 million dollars. Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 US Open in New York.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 US Open

2022 US Open 📅 2022 US Open Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 💰 2022 US Open Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 💸 2022 US Open Payout: $2,250,000

$2,250,000 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel

NBC | Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline Massachusetts 🎲 2022 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open Odds | US Open 2022 Odds

Rory McIlroy comes in as the betting favorite for the 2022 U.S Open and is coming off his 21st PGA tour win at the RBC Canadian Open last week. McIlroy is in fine form as of late, with a second-place finish at The Masters, and a solid eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship last month at Southern Hills.

McIlroy holds the U.S. Open tournament record for the best-combined score, shooting a 268 in 2011, which was good enough to win his first major championship. Now, 11-years-later, Rory is back and is in the hunt for his fifth major championship and second U.S. Open title.

Justin Thomas comes in at the top of the list on the odds board for the 122nd US Open. Thomas is coming off winning his second major title at the PGA Championship last month and will be looking to build off of that momentum at the Country Club this week. Thomas finished just four strokes behind Rory McIlroy at last week’s tune-up at the RBC Canadian Open and is easily one of the top contenders for this year’s U.S. Open.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm will look to defend his title this week at The Country Club, as he comes in at odds of 16-1 to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles. Rahm has just one major championship to his name but has had a tendency in his career to hang around in the biggest golf events of the year. Rahm has five top-five finishes at major championship events, and three more finishes at majors in the top ten.

Jon Rahm will look to become just the fourth non-American to win multiple U.S. Open championships and the first to do it since Retief Goosen won his second U.S. Open title back in 2004.

PGA Golfer US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Tony Finau +3500

US Open Picks | US Open 2022 Predictions

While the majority of futures bets placed in major championships tend to be on golfers at the top of the betting board, the value in golf betting, especially in major championship events is most definitely found further down the list.

Collin Morikawa comes in at long-shot odds to win his third major championship at the 2022 US Open. Morikawa had a poor showing at the PGA Championship last month, a T55 finish that saw his streak of four straight majors finishing within the top-10 snapped.

Morikawa has a knack for showing up when other players tend to struggle, and with the unforgiving confines of the Country Club on tap for this year’s US Open, Morikawa may be able to take advantage of and capitalize on other golfer’s mistakes.

At the current price of 33-1 odds, Collin Morikawa is a great bet to win the 2022 US Open.