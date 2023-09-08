EveryGame is giving away free bets for the 2023 NFL season. Football fans who play at EveryGame have a chance to cash in on four free $100 NFL bets worth $100 each. Read on to learn how to claim four free NFL bets worth a total of $400 for the 2023 NFL season.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
EveryGame Offers Up To $900 In Bonus Cash For NFL Fans
NFL fans looking to cash in on extra bonuses for the 2023 NFL season should start by signing up to EveryGame.
Not only does the sportsbooks offer a lucrative $500 welcome bonus offer, but it is also giving away four free bets during the NFL season worth $100 each. That means NFL fans can claim up to $900 in free bonus cash during the 2023 campaign.
EveryGame also offers parlay bonuses, deposit bonuses, and crypto bonuses to new members on their first deposit.
For football fans looking to cash in on some risk-free bets, EveryGame is giving up to $400 throughout the NFL season.
New users looking to qualify will just need to hit the minimum wagering requirement of at least $1500 during the following sections to receive a $100 free bet in return.
To claim all four free $100 NFL bets at EveryGame, players will need to wager through $1500 throughout each section on odds of -200 or higher. After every period, players will be rewarded with $100 in free NFL bets.
- Section 1: Week 1 to Week 4 (Up to and including October 2nd 2023)
- Section 2: Week 5 to Week 9 (Up to and including November 6th 2023)
- Section 3: Week 10 to Week 13 (Up to and including December 4th 2023)
- Section 4: Week 14 to Week 18 (Up to and including January 7th 2024)
How To Claim 4 Free $100 NFL Bets at EveryGame
Below, we’ll go over how to claim your free NFL bets at EveryGame.
- Click here to claim your free NFL bets
- Sign up to EveryGame and make a deposit
- Receive your $500 welcome bonus offer
- Place your NFL bets every week
- Get four more free bets worth $100 each
EveryGame NFL Free Bet Offers
EveryGame offers some of the best NFL betting offers this season. Football fans can take advantage of a wide range of betting offers but must adhere to the terms and conditions to qualify for the offer.
Here are the complete terms and conditions for the EveryGame NFL betting offer.
Terms & Conditions
- Bonus can only be redeemed after wagering a minimum of $1500
- Players must place bets on -200 or higher
- The rollover requirement is 8x for sports betting
- Horse racing doesn’t act toward rollover requirement
- If a withdrawal is made before the terms and conditions are met, all bonus funds and any money earned by wagering the bonus will be forfeited
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.