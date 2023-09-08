NFL News and Rumors

How to Claim 4 Free NFL Bets Worth $100 Each For The 2023 NFL Season

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
How to Claim 4 Free NFL Bets Worth $100 Each For The 2023 NFL Season

EveryGame is giving away free bets for the 2023 NFL season. Football fans who play at EveryGame have a chance to cash in on four free $100 NFL bets worth $100 each. Read on to learn how to claim four free NFL bets worth a total of $400 for the 2023 NFL season.

EveryGame Offers Up To $900 In Bonus Cash For NFL Fans

NFL fans looking to cash in on extra bonuses for the 2023 NFL season should start by signing up to EveryGame.

Not only does the sportsbooks offer a lucrative $500 welcome bonus offer, but it is also giving away four free bets during the NFL season worth $100 each. That means NFL fans can claim up to $900 in free bonus cash during the 2023 campaign.

EveryGame also offers parlay bonuses, deposit bonuses, and crypto bonuses to new members on their first deposit.

For football fans looking to cash in on some risk-free bets, EveryGame is giving up to $400 throughout the NFL season.

New users looking to qualify will just need to hit the minimum wagering requirement of at least $1500 during the following sections to receive a $100 free bet in return.

To claim all four free $100 NFL bets at EveryGame, players will need to wager through $1500 throughout each section on odds of -200 or higher. After every period, players will be rewarded with $100 in free NFL bets.

  • Section 1: Week 1 to Week 4 (Up to and including October 2nd 2023)
  • Section 2: Week 5 to Week 9 (Up to and including November 6th 2023)
  • Section 3: Week 10 to Week 13 (Up to and including December 4th 2023)
  • Section 4: Week 14 to Week 18 (Up to and including January 7th 2024)

How To Claim 4 Free $100 NFL Bets at EveryGame

Below, we’ll go over how to claim your free NFL bets at EveryGame.

  1. Click here to claim your free NFL bets
  2. Sign up to EveryGame and make a deposit
  3. Receive your $500 welcome bonus offer
  4. Place your NFL bets every week
  5. Get four more free bets worth $100 each

EveryGame NFL Free Bet Offers

EveryGame offers some of the best NFL betting offers this season. Football fans can take advantage of a wide range of betting offers but must adhere to the terms and conditions to qualify for the offer.

Here are the complete terms and conditions for the EveryGame NFL betting offer.

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus can only be redeemed after wagering a minimum of $1500
  • Players must place bets on -200 or higher
  • The rollover requirement is 8x for sports betting
  • Horse racing doesn’t act toward rollover requirement
  • If a withdrawal is made before the terms and conditions are met, all bonus funds and any money earned by wagering the bonus will be forfeited
Claim Free NFL Bets at EveryGame

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

