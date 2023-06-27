Ever thought about plunging into the thrilling world of sports betting just in time for Wimbledon 2023? MyBookie is here to make your entry smooth with its generous welcome offer, stacked with free bets and bonuses. To help you navigate the process, we’ve prepared a simple, comprehensive guide.

Before we delve into the details, here’s an overview of what awaits you:

A 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

A free $10 casino chip

A minimum deposit of just $50

Sound enticing? Let’s break it down, step by step.

How to Unlock Your Bonus on MyBookie

First, create an account on MyBookie. You can do so by clicking here. To activate the bonus, a minimum deposit of $50 is required. The bonus offered is a 50% match of your first deposit, with a maximum bonus value of $1,000. If you deposit $2,000, you will be awarded a $1,000 bonus, whereas if you deposit $50, you will be awarded a $25 bonus, and anything in between. In order to claim the bonus, you’ll need to use the promotional code MYB50 at the cashier. Remember that this promotion applies ONLY to your first deposit.

Furthermore, a pleasant surprise awaits casino enthusiasts – a free $10 casino chip to boost your initial gaming experience!

Deposit Options

To make your betting journey as seamless as possible, MyBookie supports a plethora of deposit methods. These include:

Mastercard

Visa

Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers

In addition, MyBookie embraces the future of digital transactions by accepting a range of cryptocurrencies including:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Binance Coin (BNB)

Solana

Cardano

Tether

Shiba Inu

Dogecoin

Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Odds

With your account all setup and your bonus ready to go, it’s time to place your bets on the Wimbledon 2023 winners.

Below, we’ve laid out the odds for the top contenders in both the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournaments.

Player Odds Sportsbook Iga Swiatek +360 Elena Rybakina +400 Aryna Sabalenka +430 Petra Kvitova +1150 Ons Jabeur +1200 Coco Gauff +1500 Madison Keys +4800 Venus Williams +24000

Women’s Wimbledon 2023 Singles Picks and Predictions

MyBookie makes it easy to bet on Wimbledon and cash in on your predictions.

Below, we’ll break down some of the Wimbledon 2023 picks and predictions from our tennis experts to help you get started.

Iga Swiatek

Holding the beacon high for Polish tennis, Swiatek’s incredible prowess has catapulted her to the pinnacle of the WTA rankings. Coming off an impressive triumph at the French Open, her confidence is soaring.

While Swiatek has yet to clinch a Wimbledon title, her relentless power and tactical acumen render her a formidable contender. Keep an eye on this rising star as she strives to etch her name on the coveted Wimbledon trophy.

Elena Rybakina

The reigning Wimbledon champion, Rybakina, possesses a powerful game that echoes on grass courts. Coupling her Wimbledon victory with a strong performance at the Australian Open, she’s demonstrated a knack for performing on the big stage.

Her consistent power-play and deft touch at the net make her a real threat this year.

Coco Gauff

The best hope for the stars and stripes, Gauff’s electrifying pace and adaptability have taken her to the 4th round at Wimbledon twice. Although still in her teens, her game seems naturally suited to grass, making her a dark horse in the competition.

Can the young American phenomenon break the barriers this year? Only time will tell.

Venus Williams

Venus is synonymous with Wimbledon. With six titles to her name, she is a testament to experience and resilience.

Despite being 43 and entering the tournament as a wildcard, Venus can draw inspiration from Goran Ivanisevic’s fairytale run in 2001. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if she can recreate that magic.

Wimbledon 2023 Odds

MyBookie offers some of the best Wimbledon 2023 odds on the market.

Check out the latest odds for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles title below.

Player Odds Sportsbook Novak Djokovic -147 Carlos Alcaraz +290 Daniil Medvedev +1400 Jannik Sinner +1600 Taylor Fritz +2600 Andy Murray +3800 Francis Tiafoe +7000 John Isner +11000

Men’s Wimbledon 2023 Singles Picks and Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings from Novak Djokovic, who remains the favorite heading into the Wimbledon 2023 draw.

Below, we’ll break down some of the Wimbledon 2023 picks and predictions from our tennis experts to help you get started.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian ace, Djokovic, has etched his name in Wimbledon’s history with a staggering seven titles. His formidable all-court play and mental fortitude have led him to numerous victories, and he’s now seeking his third straight Wimbledon win.

The reigning champion’s quest for yet another title will undoubtedly be the top storyline this season.

Carlos Alcaraz

The newest sensation on the ATP tour, Alcaraz has already clinched a Grand Slam title at the tender age of 20.

His quick footwork, combined with a potent blend of groundstrokes, has seen him rise swiftly to the World No.1 spot. The burning question is whether the young Spaniard can halt the Djokovic juggernaut on grass.

Taylor Fritz

America’s primary contender in the men’s draw, Fritz’s game is characterized by a lethal serve and aggressive baseline shots – elements that thrive on grass.

He may be considered an underdog, but armed with his power-packed arsenal, he’s capable of springing some major surprises.

Francis Tiafoe

The American is known for his imposing serve and is dangerous on the fast grass courts.

Tiafoe’s athleticism and serving prowess could stir up some notable upsets, adding an exciting twist to the championship’s narrative.

Why Bet at MyBookie?

There are a slew of reasons to choose MyBookie as your sportsbook of choice. Here are just a few of them:

Eligibility : MyBookie welcomes users who are 18 years and above , opening the doors to both new and seasoned bettors.

: MyBookie welcomes users who are , opening the doors to both new and seasoned bettors. Generous Welcome Bonus : Offers a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 along with a $10 free casino chip to enhance your initial experience.

: Offers a to enhance your initial experience. Accepts Cryptocurrency : A broad range of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin , Litecoin, Ethereum, and even the latest ones such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are accepted. This ensures convenient, secure, and swift transactions

: A broad range of cryptocurrencies like , Litecoin, Ethereum, and even the latest ones such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are accepted. This ensures convenient, secure, and swift transactions Multiple Deposit Methods : Along with cryptocurrencies, traditional payment methods like Mastercard, Visa, and Person-to-Person transfers are accepted.

: Along with cryptocurrencies, traditional payment methods like transfers are accepted. Vast Selection of Sports : MyBookie provides an expansive selection of sports to bet on, from mainstream sports like NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football and basketball, soccer, to diverse ones like cricket, darts, Aussie rules, and even biathlon.

: MyBookie provides an to bet on, from mainstream sports like NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football and basketball, soccer, to diverse ones like cricket, darts, Aussie rules, and even biathlon. Same Game Parlays (SGPs) : Allows you to create an exciting combo of bets on the same game, increasing the odds and potential winnings.

: Allows you to create an exciting combo of bets on the same game, increasing the odds and potential winnings. Live Betting : For thrill-seekers, live betting allows you to place bets as the action unfolds in real-time.

: For thrill-seekers, live betting allows you to place bets as the action unfolds in real-time. Reputable and Secure Platform : MyBookie is a secure platform with a strong reputation in the industry, ensuring the safety of your transactions and personal information.

: MyBookie is a secure platform with a strong reputation in the industry, ensuring the safety of your transactions and personal information. Accessible Customer Support : A responsive customer service team is available to help with any queries or concerns.

: A responsive customer service team is available to help with any queries or concerns. User-friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, making it perfect for both seasoned bettors and those new to the game.

To learn more about MyBookie, explore its diverse offerings, or to create your account, click here. This Wimbledon season, let the games begin with MyBookie’s generous welcome offer – your ultimate companion for an immersive betting experience.