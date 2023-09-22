College Football

How to Live Stream College Football For Free in Week 4

David Evans
Sports Editor
5 min read
As Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, things are really heating up. While some people are grappling with costly subscription choices or scrambling to secure elusive tickets, a considerable portion of fans are uncovering the ease of live streaming. In this digital age, celebrating a crucial moment involving your favorite team no longer has to strain your budget. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to live stream college football games for free.

Week 3 provided college football fans with some thrilling moments, with the highlight being a Colorado comeback overtime win over Colorado State. In week 4, make sure you don’t miss any of the big moments or highlights by following our live streaming guide.

This week’s highlights include Ohio State traveling to South Bend to face Notre Dame, and  Colorado taking on the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks. Let’s take a look at some more of the highlights for Week 4.

Week 4 Schedule Highlights

  •  Florida State (4) @ Clemson

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 12:00 pm
    • Channel: ABC
  • Colorado (19) @ Oregon (10)

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 3:30 pm
    • Channel: ABC
  • UCLA (22) @ Utah (11)

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 3:30 pm
    • Channel: FOX
  • Ole Miss (15) @ Alabama (13)

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 3:30 pm
    • Channel: CBS
  • Oregon State (14) @ Washington State (21)

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 7:00 pm
    • Channel: FOX
  • Ohio State (6) @ Notre Dame (9)

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 7:30 pm
    • Channel: NBC
  • Iowa (24) @ Penn State  (7)

    • Date: Saturday, September 23rd
    • Time: 7:30 pm
    • Channel: CBS

Make sure to have these games marked on your calendar. With the free streaming options provided, you won’t have to miss out on any of the action.

How to Watch College Football For Free

Streaming Platforms

  • YouTube TV: Widely recognized for its extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV provides access to most major sports channels and offers a complimentary trial period for first-time users.
  • FuboTV: Tailored specifically for sports enthusiasts, FuboTV offers a 24-hour free trial and includes channels such as the SEC network.
  • DirecTV: In addition to its traditional satellite TV service, DirecTV offers a streaming option with a 5-day free trial, allowing viewers to catch multiple games during this timeframe.

Network Apps

Enjoy live college football directly on your smartphone or tablet using dedicated apps like:

  • ESPN App
  • FOX Sports App
  • Peacock

Live Stream College Football for Free

However, it’s not just traditional TV channels and apps that offer a free viewing experience. Top sportsbooks are now increasingly offering free streaming services for customers to watch college football games at no charge.

For a comprehensive game-watching experience, especially for those interested in live betting, platforms like BetOnline stand out in effectively catering to both aspects. BetOnline sets itself apart by smoothly combining the world of free live streams with betting options.

Now is the time to join. BetOnline’s generous $1,000 bonus is available for newcomers, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Week 1 games to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live Free College Football Streaming: Dive into the enthralling world of free college football streaming and place bets in real-time, all under one roof.
  • Exclusive Bonuses: Take advantage of offers crafted specifically for college football fans, amplifying your dedication to the game.
  • Wide Variety of Sports: Delve deeper than football; uncover a wide range of sports at your fingertips. Even if it’s cricket or politics that’s your jam, BetOnline has you covered.
  • Live Betting: Feel the adrenaline of live-match betting. Adapt to the game’s flow and make tactical decisions as the action unfolds.
  • Flexible Deposit & Withdrawal Methods: With a range of choices from leading cryptocurrencies to conventional credit cards, BetOnline ensures smooth and convenient transactions.
  • No KYC Hurdles: Bypass tedious verification steps. BetOnline prioritizes your privacy, letting you focus entirely on the action.
  • Bet on Local Teams: The ability to back your local college teams, which is not always an option at traditional sportsbooks.
  • Age-Friendly: BetOnline welcomes enthusiasts aged 18 and above.
  • Excellent Customer Support: Superior customer service is always a touch away.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its robust offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline for your free streaming needs this college football season.

Visit BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Arrow to top