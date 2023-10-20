We are now two months into the college football season. It is Week 8, and while some fans may still be struggling with expensive streaming options there are several options for those who want to live stream NCAA football games for free. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to live stream college football games for free in Week 8.
Week 7 of college football produced some fantastic highlights, like Houston’s Hail Mary win over WVU, and Notre Dame crushing USC, all but ending their CFP hopes.
This week’s highlights include a top-10 clash when Ohio State hosts Big Ten rivals Penn State, and a massive top-25 clash in the SEC where Tennessee takes on Alabama. But they are far from the only big games on the Week 8 college football schedule. Let’s take a look at some more of the highlights for Week 8.
Week 8 Schedule Highlights
- Penn State (7) @ Ohio State (3)
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Time: 12:00 pm
- Channel: FOX
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Tennessee (17) @ Alabama (11)
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Time: 3:30 pm
- Channel: CBS
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Michigan (2) @ Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Time: 7:30 pm
- Channel: NBC
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Duke (16) @ Florida State (4)
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Time: 7:30 pm
- Channel: ABC
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Utah (14) @ USC (18)
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Time: 8:00 pm
- Channel: FOX
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
Make sure to mark these games on your calendar. With the free streaming options provided, you won’t have to miss out on any of the high-octane college football action.
How to Watch College Football For Free
Streaming Platforms
- YouTube TV: Renowned for its extensive channel variety, YouTube TV provides access to a vast majority of premier sports channels, coupled with a free trial for new users.
- FuboTV: Tailored for sports enthusiasts, FuboTV offers a one-day free trial, featuring channels such as the SEC Network.
- DirecTV: In addition to its standard satellite TV, DirecTV extends a streaming option accompanied by a 5-day free trial, enabling fans to enjoy multiple college football games within this period.
Network Apps
You can also watch live college football right on your phone or tablet through apps, like:
- ESPN App
- FOX Sports App
- Peacock
