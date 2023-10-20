College Football

How to Live Stream College Football For Free in Week 8

David Evans
Sports Editor
5 min read
We are now two months into the college football season. It is Week 8, and while some fans may still be struggling with expensive streaming options there are several options for those who want to live stream NCAA football games for free. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to live stream college football games for free in Week 8.

Week 7 of college football produced some fantastic highlights, like Houston’s Hail Mary win over WVU, and Notre Dame crushing USC, all but ending their CFP hopes.

This week’s highlights include a top-10 clash when Ohio State hosts Big Ten rivals Penn State, and a massive top-25 clash in the SEC where Tennessee takes on Alabama. But they are far from the only big games on the Week 8 college football schedule. Let’s take a look at some more of the highlights for Week 8.

Week 8 Schedule Highlights

  • Penn State (7) @ Ohio State (3)

    • Date: Saturday, October 21st
    • Time: 12:00 pm
    • Channel: FOX
  • Tennessee (17) @ Alabama (11)

    • Date: Saturday, October 21st
    • Time: 3:30 pm
    • Channel: CBS
  • Michigan (2) @ Michigan State

    • Date: Saturday, October 21st
    • Time: 7:30 pm
    • Channel: NBC
  • Duke (16) @ Florida State (4)

    • Date: Saturday, October 21st
    • Time: 7:30 pm
    • Channel: ABC
  • Utah (14) @ USC (18)

    • Date: Saturday, October 21st
    • Time:  8:00 pm
    • Channel: FOX

Make sure to mark these games on your calendar. With the free streaming options provided, you won’t have to miss out on any of the high-octane college football action.

How to Watch College Football For Free

Streaming Platforms

  • YouTube TV: Renowned for its extensive channel variety, YouTube TV provides access to a vast majority of premier sports channels, coupled with a free trial for new users.
  • FuboTV: Tailored for sports enthusiasts, FuboTV offers a one-day free trial, featuring channels such as the SEC Network.
  • DirecTV: In addition to its standard satellite TV, DirecTV extends a streaming option accompanied by a 5-day free trial, enabling fans to enjoy multiple college football games within this period.

Network Apps

You can also watch live college football right on your phone or tablet through apps, like:

  • ESPN App
  • FOX Sports App
  • Peacock

Live Stream College Football for Free

However, it’s not just traditional TV channels and apps that offer a free live streaming experience. Top sportsbooks are now increasingly offering free streaming services for customers to watch college football games at no charge.

For a comprehensive game-watching experience, especially for those interested in live betting, platforms like BetOnline stand out in effectively catering to both aspects. BetOnline sets itself apart by smoothly combining the world of free live streams with betting options.

Now is the time to join. BetOnline’s generous $1,000 bonus is available for newcomers, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Week 8 games to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Free Live College Football Streaming: Dive into the dynamic realm of free college football streaming and delve into live betting, all on a singular platform.
  • Huge Bonuses: Unlock promotions meticulously crafted for college football aficionados, amplifying your game-day experience.
  • Variety of Betting Options: Spanning from cricket to politics to college football, BetOnline accommodates a broad spectrum of interests.
  • Live Betting: Plunge into the thrill of in-play betting, modifying your strategy with the ebb and flow of the game.
  • Various Deposit & Withdrawal Methods: Ranging from cryptocurrencies to traditional credit cards, BetOnline simplifies transactions for your convenience.
  • No KYC Checks: Sidestep cumbersome verification procedures. BetOnline values your privacy, allowing you to concentrate solely on the game.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Embrace the opportunity to support your local college teams, a perk not always extended by standard sportsbooks.
  • Ages 18+: BetOnline extends a warm welcome to enthusiasts aged 18 and above.
  • Top-Class Customer Support: Exceptional customer support is at your disposal, ready to assist.

Merging BetOnline’s esteemed legacy, its exhaustive offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user satisfaction, the choice is clear-cut. Whether you’re a budding bettor or a seasoned aficionado, BetOnline should be your destination for free live streaming for Week 8 of college football.

Visit BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

