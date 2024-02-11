We are all getting ready to experience the thrill of Super Bowl 2024, where the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the San Francisco 49ers in an epic showdown. For fans eager to catch every play, numerous online sportsbooks are streaming the game live and for free. These platforms not only provide free access to the game but also offer enticing sign-up bonuses, exclusive offers, and free bets, enhancing your Super Bowl experience from the comfort of your home.

Best Online Sportsbooks Streaming Super Bowl 2024 For Free

How to Stream the 2024 Super Bowl Free Online

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

The game will be aired on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, fear not, our guide has you covered.

If you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streaming for the 2024 Super Bowl is also an option. BetOnline is our top-rated sportsbook that will be offering a live stream for this year’s Super Bowl.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the Super Bowl and watch your free live stream.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 is shaping up to be a riveting clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, spearheaded by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes, surprisingly positioned as the underdogs with odds at +110. Despite this, Mahomes’ notable 9-3 record when facing underdog status suggests a potential upset.

In contrast, the San Francisco 49ers, positioned as favorites at -130, place their bets on Brock Purdy, a last-round draft pick who has already surpassed expectations in the playoffs.

With the over/under set at 47.5 points, expectations lean towards a high-scoring affair. Mahomes, renowned for his pivotal plays, could leverage this against the 49ers’ comparatively weaker defense. Conversely, the 49ers bring a formidable offense to the table, featuring standouts like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, setting the scene for a high-stakes, offense-heavy Super Bowl showdown.

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024.

Moneyline: Chiefs (+110)

Handicap: Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Noah Gray (+4000)