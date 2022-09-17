NFL picks

How To Make $750 Betting On Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

Andy Newton
New York Giants Saquon Barkley on win: "It's just one game, to be honest"
It’s week 2 in the new NFL season this weekend with one of the big games sees the Carolina Panthers travelling to face the New York Giants and you can claim $750 in free bets for the clash with our bonus code INSIDERS by following our easy guide below. 

How To Use Everygame Promo Code For Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants

Our exclusive Everygame NFL PROMO CODE, which you can use to claim your bonus, is INSIDERS and you can use it to redeem a maximum of $750 in free bets by following the easy steps below.

  1. Open a NEW Account with Everygame 
  2. Deposit with our promo code – INSIDERS
  3. You Can Deposit $250 up to three times and get $750 in free bets (100% MATCHED ON EACH DEPOSIT)
  4. Start making your Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Bets

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

See How To Place An NFL Bet With Your Everygame Bonus

See below our easy step-by-step pointers to start placing bets with your Everygame $750 bonus on NFL markets for Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants this Sunday

  • Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Everygame site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
  • Click on the ‘Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants’ match to bring up more markets
  • Find the market and click on the odds on the bet you want to place with your BONUS (this will bring up a bet slip)
  • Populate your desired stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Preview

The New York Giants squeezed by the Tennessee Titans in their opening game last week, so will be looking to maintain their unbeaten season record when they host the Caroline Panthers this Sunday.

The Panthers went down in a thriller 26-24 to the Cleveland Brown, so will be hoping to bounce back here and with the sides having met 12 times in the last Caroline hold the edge 7-5 in the series.

They last faced-off on Oct 24, 2021, with the Giants romping away with that clash 25-3 – however, looking back at the last 10 meetings between the sides it’s been an even 5-5 split so we could be in for a tight one this Sunday!

Key Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants

Head-to-Head Stats

Played: 46 times
Panthers Wins: 7
Giants Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The last 10 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 5 wins each

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Everygame NFL Promo Code: $750 In Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Free Bets

See below our Everygame $750 NFL Free Bet Offer and just how to claim it and what you get.

After setting-up your new Everygame account then you are only a few clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus, which can be redeemed three times for a total of $750 in NFL free bets.

Just deposit $250 into your new account using promo code INSIDERS, you’ll be credited with a $250 bonus to use on the Caroline Panthers against the New York Giants on Sunday, NFL week 2.

And the good news keeps rolling as you can repeat this on your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a maximum of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750).

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants

Bet Money Line Play
Carolina Panthers 2.10 How To Make $750 Betting On Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS
New York Giants 1.76 How To Make $750 Betting On Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

 

Topics  
Giants NFL picks
