How To Make $750 Betting On Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
The Colts and the Jaguars do battle on NFL week 2 this Sunday and you can claim $750 in free bets for the game with bonus code INSIDERS by following our simple guide bellow. 

How To Use Everygame Promo Code For Colts vs Jaguars

Our dedicated Everygame NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following the simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with Everygame 
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 three times and get $750 in free bets
  4. Start making your Colts v Jaguars Bets

How To Place An NFL Bet With Your Everygame Bonus

Follow our quick step-by-step guide below to start placing bets with your Everygame bonus on NFL markets for Colts vs Jaguars

  • Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Everygame site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in their left navigation menu
  • Find a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
  • Click on the ‘Colts vs Jaguars’ match to bring up more markets
  • Find the market and click on the odds on the bet you want to place with your BONUS (this will bring up a bet slip)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Chargers Betting Preview

Week one for the Colts saw a remarkable 20-20 draw against Houston Texans for Frank Reich’s side, but as they head into the second week they will be hoping for maximum points with a trip to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field.

The Jags suffered an opening weekend 22-28 defeat at the hands of Washington, so are also looking for their first win of the season. The good news for Jacksonville supporters is that they’ve won their last seven home games against the Colts!

Key Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Head-to-Head Stats

Played: 42 times
Colts Wins: 26
Jaguars Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Jacksonville Jaguars have won their last 7 home games vs Colts

Everygame NFL Promo Code: $750 In Colts v Jaguars Free Bets

We detail the Everygame $750 NFL Free Bet Offer and just what you need to do and what you’ll get.

After setting-up a new Everygame account then you are only a few clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus, which can be redeemed three times for a total of $750 in NFL free bets.

Simply deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS into your new Everygame account, you’ll be credited with a $250 bonus to use on the Colts vs Jaguars.

The top news is that you can repeat this on your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a maximum of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750).

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Indianapolis Colts
 -200 How To Make $750 Betting On Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +170 How To Make $750 Betting On Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

 

