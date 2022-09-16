Betting Guides

How To Make $750 Betting On New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

Author image
Kyle Curran
3 min read
Greg Watten
The Patriots and the Steelers go head-to-head this Sunday, and you can claim $750 in free bets for the game by using our bonus code INSIDERS. All you have to do is follow our guide below. 

How To Use Everygame Promo Code For Patriots vs Steelers

Our dedicated Everygame NFL PROMO CODE to release your bonus is INSIDERS and you can use it to claim a maximum of $750 in free bets by following the simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with Everygame 
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 three times and get $750 in free bets
  4. Start making your Patriots vs Steelers bets

How To Place An NFL Bet With Your Everygame Bonus

Follow our quick step-by-step guide below to start placing bets with your Everygame bonus on NFL markets for Patriots vs Steelers

  • Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Everygame site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in their left navigation menu
  • Find a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
  • Click on the ‘Patriots vs Steelers’ match to bring up more markets
  • Find the market and click on the odds on the bet you want to place with your BONUS (this will bring up a bet slip)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Preview

Week 1 for the Patriots saw them come up short against the Miami Dolphins, losing 20-7. Pats will look to return to winning ways even with it being another tough away trip, this time at the Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers will come into this game full of confidence, following their impressive week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. A win for Pittsburg would be the perfect start, and would certainly go down well.

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Head-to-Head Stats

Games played: 33

Pats wins: 17

Steelers wins: 16

Everygame NFL Promo Code: $750 In Patriots vs Steelers Free Bets

We detail the Everygame $750 NFL Free Bet Offer and just what you need to do and what you’ll get.

After setting-up a new Everygame account then you are only a few clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus, which can be redeemed three times for a total of $750 in NFL free bets.

Simply deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS into your new Everygame account, you’ll be credited with a $250 bonus to use on the Patriots vs Steelers on Sunday.

The top news is that you can repeat this on your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a maximum of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750).

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots -133 Click Here
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +113 Click Here
Topics  
Betting Guides
