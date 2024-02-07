Same-game parlays or SGPs have quickly become a favorite for football bettors and that will be no different in the 2024 Super Bowl. With the Super Bowl approaching quickly, many NFL fans will be looking to place their first ever bets. While some California residents may choose to visit neighboring states to place their Super Bowl wagers, we will guide you through process of how it is possible to place your SGPs for Super Bowl 2024 in California, and offer up our expert same-game parlay picks.

How to Bet on the 2024 Super Bowl in California

With the San Francisco 49ers looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1994, California residents have a right to be excited. But visiting your neighboring state just for a bet may not be for everyone. Thankfully, there is an alternative which means it’s possible to place your Super Bowl bets online.

Top offshore sportsbooks are offering a variety of bonuses and free bets to attract new customers for the 2024 Super Bowl. With their promo codes and offers you are able to jump straight into making your same-game parlays within minutes.

Here, we will guide you through a step-by-step process on making your SGP on BetOnline, one of the top offshores betting sites.

How to Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Bonus for Super Bowl 2024

Click here to claim your exclusive same-game parlay offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your SGP on the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to Place a Same-Game Parlay on the Super Bowl

With your new $1,000 bonus burning a hole in your online pocket, you will likely want to dive in and place your first same-game parlay.

This can be confusing for those new to online sportsbooks, so let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how to place your SGP on Super Bowl 58.

Step 1 – Visit BetOnline Sportsbook

You may already be there, but if not, head to the BetOnline website and click “LOGIN” to enter your credentials.

Step 2 – Click on ‘Same Game Parlays’

Now that you have logged in, you are ready to look for the SGP that you like.

If you are on a mobile browser, click on the three dots to the left of ‘All Sports’ at the top of the screen. This should bring up a menu, and ‘Same Game Parlays’ should be among the top options.

On a computer, this option should be on the left hand side of the screen.

Step 3 – Make Your SGP Pick

Now you are able to scroll through multiple options of same-game parlays on the Super Bowl (and other big events).

Find one or more SGP that you like and click on the bet to add it to you bet slip.

Step 4 – Enter Your Wager Amount

At this point you are ready to enter the amount of your online sportsbook bonus that you want to bet on the Super Bowl SGP. You will also be shown your potential winnings should your SGP be successful.

In the below example, we are risking $100 to profit $550.

Step 5 – Click ‘Place Bet’

With everything ready to go, there is one final step to place your 2024 Super Bowl same-game parlay. That is to simply click ‘Place Bet’ and get ready to cheer on your selections.

Once your bet has been processed, you will receive confirmation saying your bet has been successfully placed.

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks

Odds: +900 San Francisco 49ers Win Brock Purdy 300+ Yards Brock Purdy 3+ TDs



If the 49ers are going to win the Super Bowl, it may well have to be in a shootout. We don’t hold out much hope for their defense, which has been leaking points so far in the playoffs. If there is one quarterback capable of taking advantage of a weak D, it is of course, Patrick Mahomes.

With the weapons available to Brock Purdy in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk, they have the receiving power to trouble this solid Chiefs defense.

Purdy threw for 3+ touchdowns in four of his last eight regular season games, while covering 300+ yards three times in that same span, so we know he has the ability.

If this game heads in the direction of a shootout, these odds will look excellent come Sunday evening and we can celebrate a big SGP win along with a 49ers victory.