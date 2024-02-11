Super Bowl 2024 is finally here and with only two teams left in the playoffs, NFL fans are finding creative ways to make parlay bets on the big game. Same-game parlay bets have become one of the most popular ways to bet on the Super Bowl. With SGP bets, Florida residents can combine their predictions on the game, player props, and more to earn a bigger payout. Below, we’ll break down how to make a same-game parlay bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Florida and claim bonus bets for the 49ers vs Chiefs.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Florida?

The Florida sports betting market relaunched in December but Hard Rock Bet is the only sportsbook offering bets in the state. But NFL fans who bet with Hard Rock Bet could be missing out on some great odds and promotions for Super Bowl Sunday. Hard Rock Bet is offering up to $100 in bonus bets for Super Bowl 2024. Meanwhile, top online sportsbooks BetOnline are offering up to $1,000 for the big game. Florida residents can also find better same-game parlays odds and boosts, allowing them to increase their profits when betting on the Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Boost For Super Bowl 2024

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 SGP boost at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000 Use your bonus cash to bet on your same-game parlay for Super Bowl 2024

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites for Same-Game Parlays 2024

How To Place A Same-Game Parlay On Super Bowl 2024

With only one game in action, same-game parlays have become one of the most fun ways to bet on the Super Bowl. SGP bets are fun and make every play worth watching, adding excitement to the biggest game of the football season.

Check out our guide on how to place a same-game parlay on Super Bowl LVIII below.

Step 1: Visit BetOnline sportsbook

In order to place a same-game parlay on Super Bowl 2024, you’ll need to log into your sports betting account. For this example, we’ll be using BetOnline.

If you’re new to sports betting online or are searching for a new sportsbook, BetOnline is a great place to get started on Super Bowl Sunday. New members can sign up to claim a sports betting bonus of up to $1,000 by clicking here.

Step 2: Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL betting markets

Once you’re logged in, it’s time to find the same-game parlay bets available for Super Bowl. Click on “Same-Game Parlays” in the betting menu on the left side of your screen. Then, scroll down to find the SGP bets available for Super Bowl LVIII.

Step 3: Make your SGP picks

Next, you’ll have to make your SGP picks and add them to your bet slip. To make your selections, click on the odds for the same-game parlay bet of your choice.

Step 4: Type in your wager amount

Before you can place your bet, you’ll have to select a wager amount. Type in the amount of money you’d like to risk on your bet.

Step 5: Place your same-game parlay bet

To confirm your selections, click “Bet” at the bottom of your bet slip. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a confirmation slip indicating the selections, wager amount, odds, and payout.

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks (+375)

Christian McCaffrey 50+ Rushing Yards

Christian McCaffrey 50+ Receiving Yards

Chrisitan McCaffrey 1+ TD

If the 49ers are going to have any chance of beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, runnning back Christian McCaffrey will have to have a big day. McCaffrey will be involved in a variety of ways and is nearly guaranteed to receive 20+ touches in the Super Bowl. The 49ers’ running back has been a touchdown machine this season and that’s continued in the NFL Playoffs. He’s scored at least two touchdowns in each of San Francisco’s first two playoff games, so there should be some value on this prop bet on Sunday. Look for McCaffrey to find the end zona and have a big game through the air and on the ground in Super Bowl 2024. Bet on Christian McCaffrey to finish with 50+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards, and a touchdown (+375) at BetOnline.