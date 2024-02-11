The Super Bowl marks the final time during the NFL season that fans can cash in on their predictions. While Georgia residents don’t have access to sportsbooks like FanDuel or DraftKings, that doesn’t mean that they can’t place a same-game parlay bet on the Super Bowl. At top online sportsbooks like BetOnline, NFL fans can claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash that can be used to place an SGP bet on the Super Bowl. Find out how to make a same-game parlay on Super Bowl 2024 in Georgia below.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Georgia?

In Georgia, sports betting remains unregulated but the state Senate recently passed a bill that could bring sportsbook apps to the state by 2025. Until then, Georgia residents can still bet with some of the top online betting sites and claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash for the Super Bowl. New members can simply sign up, make a deposit, and start betting on Super Bowl 2024 right away.

How To Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Boost For Super Bowl 2024

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 SGP boost at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000 Use your bonus cash to bet on your same-game parlay for Super Bowl 2024

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites for Same-Game Parlays 2024

How To Place A Same-Game Parlay On Super Bowl 2024

Even if it’s your first time, making a same-game parlay bet on the Super Bowl is quick and easy. Using our step-by-step guide, new members can place an SGP bet on Super Bowl 2024 in just five easy steps.

Check out our same-game parlay betting guide below.

Step 2: Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL betting markets

Once you’re logged into your account, it’s time to find the Super Bowl odds. Click “Same-Game Parlays” on the betting menu to find all of the SGP bets for the big game.

Step 3: Make your SGP picks

Next, you’re ready to make your SGP picks. Simply click on the odds for your selections to add them to your bet slip.

Step 4: Type in your wager amount

After you’ve made your picks, it’s time to place your bet. But first, you’ll need to decide how much you’ll risk on the wager. Enter the amount that you’d like to bet on the same-game parlay.

Step 5: Place your same-game parlay bet

Next, you’ll need to confirm your wager. Place your bet by clicking “Bet” to get your confirmation bet slip

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

BetOnline 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks (+825)

Brandon Aiyuk 5+ Receptions

George Kittle 5+ Receptions

Deebo Samuel 5+ Receptions

The 49ers are going to have to move the ball through the air if they are going to win on Sunday. The Chiefs’ defense will be zeroed in on Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers’ running game but that should open things up for the rest of San Francisco’s playmakers on offense. This same-game parlay is banking on the 49ers’ pass-catchers in a big way. Brock Purdy isn’t afraid to spread on the wealth on offense and if the 49ers’ are down late, this bet could have an even better chance of cashing. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Georgia Kittle will all need to come up big on Sunday. Take Aiyuk, Samuel, and Kittle to all finish with at least 5 receptions (+825) at BetOnline.