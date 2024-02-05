Same-game parlays have become one of the most popular bets to make on NFL games. With Super Bowl 2024 around the corner, many NFL fans will opt to place an SGP bet on the Super Bowl for the first time. Below, we’ll uncover how to make a same-game parlay bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Missouri and give away free SGP picks from our NFL experts.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Missouri?

After the latest bill failed to hold up in court, the opening of the Missouri sports betting market may be delayed until 2025. With the Kansas City Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in five years, many Missouri residents will travel to neighboring states to bet on the big game.

However, another alternative exists for Missouri residents who want to place their Super Bowl bets online.

Another alternative exists for Missouri residents who want to place their Super Bowl bets online through offshore sportsbooks. New members can sign up, claim promo code offers, and bet on the Super Bowl in just a few clicks.

How To Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Boost For Super Bowl 2024

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 SGP boost at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000 Use your bonus cash to bet on your same-game parlay for Super Bowl 2024

How To Place A Same-Game Parlay On Super Bowl 2024

Placing a same-game parlay bet can be confusing for NFL fans who are new to sports betting. To make things easier, our betting experts have put together an easy-to-use step-by-step guide to help you place your first SGP bet.

Below, we’ll break down how to place a same-game parlay bet on Super Bowl 2024 at one of the top online sportsbooks.

Step 1: Visit BetOnline sportsbook

To place an SGP bet, you must first log into your sports betting account.

Visit BetOnline and click the “Login” button. Enter your username and password to login to your account.

Step 2: Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL betting markets

Next, you’ll have to find the Super Bowl 2024 odds.

Click on “Football”. Then, click on “NFL” to view the Super Bowl 2024 betting markets.

Step 3: Make your SGP picks

After navigating to the Super Bowl betting markets, it’s time to make your SGP picks. Click on Same Game Parlays. Then, click on the odds for your selections or choose one of the popular pre-made SGP bets. Once you’ve added your selections to your bet slip, you’re ready for the next step.

Step 4: Type in your wager amount

Before you can place your SGP bet, you must enter the bet amount. Once you’ve typed in the amount that you’d like to stake on your predictions, you’ll be able to view the potential payout of your bet.

Step 5: Place your same-game parlay bet

To place your bet and confirm your selections, click “Place Bet”. After placing the wager, you will receive a confirmation of your bet slip.

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

📺 TV Channel: CBS

BetOnline 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks (+925)

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs

Patrick Mahomes Over 0.5 Interceptions

Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Brock Purdy Over 0.5 Interceptions

The last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl, both quarterbacks struggled against the opposing defense. Mahomes finished with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 31-20 Chiefs’ win. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo had one touchdown and two picks in a losing effort.

With the projected total set at 47.5 points, the oddsmakers are anticipating a fairly high-scoring game in 2024. Yet, both the 49ers’ and Chiefs’ defenses are among the best in the NFL.

Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan are two of the best offensive minds in the NFL, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this turn into a high-scoring game. But with two weeks to prepare, the defenses should be in a position to make some plays on Sunday. Our projections indicate that both Purdy and Mahomes will throw for two or more touchdowns and at least one interception in Super Bowl 2024. At +925 odds, the SGP could provide some added value for bettors who don’t want to pick a side on Super Bowl Sunday.