The countdown to Super Bowl 2024 is over and NFL fans are ready to make their picks on the biggest game of the year. In North Carolina, sports betting is only legal at local sportsbooks and casinos. However, making a same-game parlay at the kiosks can be confusing, especially for new bettors. Luckily, the top online sportsbooks make it quick and easy to place a same-game parlay on the Super Bowl. In fact, members can make a Super Bowl SGP bet in a few easy steps. Below, we’ll break down how to make a same-game parlay bet on Super Bowl 2024 in North Carolina at the best online sportsbooks.

Is Sports Betting Legal In North Carolina?

North Carolina recently legalized online sports betting but state-regulated sportsbooks have yet to start accepting bets. The NC sports betting market is expected to open on March 11th, 2024, just after the Super Bowl. However, that doesn’t mean NFL fans can’t place same-game parlay bets on the big game. The top online sportsbooks offer SGP bets, along with free bonus cash for new users who sign up ahead of Super Bowl 2024.

How To Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Boost For Super Bowl 2024

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 SGP boost at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000 Use your bonus cash to bet on your same-game parlay for Super Bowl 2024

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites for Same-Game Parlays 2024

How To Place A Same-Game Parlay On Super Bowl 2024

Placing your first same-game parlay can be confusing for new bettors. Luckily, the top online sportsbooks have made it easy to combine your selections for Super Bowl 2024. Below, we’ll help new bettors place their first same-game parlay on Super Bowl 2024 at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Step 1: Visit BetOnline sportsbook

To place a same-game parlay or any bet, you must be signed into your BetOnline account.

New members can click here to sign up and claim a Super Bowl betting bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit.

Step 2: Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL betting markets

Once you’ve logged in or created your account, you’re ready to place your first SGP bet. Navigate to the betting menu on the left-hand side of the screen and click “Same-Game Parlays”. Then, scroll down to find the same-game parlay bets available for Super Bowl LVIII.

Step 3: Make your SGP picks

Now it’s time to make your SGP picks. Click on the odds for your selections to add them to your bet slip, which can be found on the right side of your screen.

Step 4: Type in your wager amount

After you’ve added the picks to your bet slip, simply type in the wager amount that you’d like to risk on the bet. BetOnline will automatically calculate and display the potential payout on your bet slip.

Step 5: Place your same-game parlay bet

Double-check your bet slip to make sure everything is correct. When you’re ready to place your bet, click on the “Bet” button on the button of your bet slip to confirm your selections.

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks (+375)

Patrick Mahomes 250+ Yards

Patrick Mahomes 2+ Passing TDs

Brock Purdy 250+ Yards

Brock Purdy 2+ Passing TDs

Both offenses are going to need to move the ball through the air to be successful on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid are two of the brightest offensive minds in football, so don’t expect this to be a low-scoring game. Mahomes and Purdy should be able to eclipse the 250-yard mark with ease but Purdy has yet to throw for two touchdowns in a playoff game this year. In 17 regular season games, Purdy threw for multiple touchdowns nine times but some of those performances came against some of the leagues’ top teams, including Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Philadelphia. Bet on Mahomes and Purdy to finish with 250+ passing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.