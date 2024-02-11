Betting Guides

How To Make A Same Game Parlay Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Texas

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
How To Make A Same Game Parlay Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Texas

Super Bowl 2024 is here and Texas residents can get in on the action by placing a same-game parlay bet with one of the top online sportsbooks. Also known as an SGP, same-game parlays add another layer of excitement to the game by allowing fans to combine game lines, player props, and other bets from the same game together to generate a higher payout. Find out how to make a same-game parlay bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Texas at the top online sportsbooks.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Texas?

Even though the state took an important step forward in 2023, the sports betting bill that passed was not discussed on the Senate floor. That means the possibility of legal sports betting in Texas might have to wait until 2024.

How To Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Boost For Super Bowl 2024

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 SGP boost at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000
  4. Use your bonus cash to bet on your same-game parlay for Super Bowl 2024

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites for Same-Game Parlays 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How To Place A Same-Game Parlay On Super Bowl 2024

In order to place a same-game parlay, you’ll need to log into your Sportsbook account.

Placing a same-game parlay has never been easier. At top sportsbooks like BetOnline, members can make SGP bets with the click of a button. To help NFL fans make their first SGP bet on the Super Bowl, check out our step-by-step guide below.

Step 1: Visit BetOnline sportsbook

Click here to visit BetOnline and sign or visit BetOnline and login to your account.

Step 2: Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL betting markets

Before you can place your bets, first you’ll have to navigate to the same-game parlays section. Click on “Same-Game Parlays” in the betting menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Make your SGP picks

Now it’s time to make your SGP picks. Click on the odds for your selection(s) to add them to your bet slip.

Step 4: Type in your wager amount

Next, you’re ready to place to bet. Type in the amount of your wager to determine how much you will risk on your bet. Once an amount has been entered, the potential payout of your bet will automatically be generated.

Step 5: Place your same-game parlay bet

Once you’ve double-checked your bet slip, simply place the wager by clicking “Bet”. After your bet has been made, you’ll receive a confirmation bet slip with your wager.

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks (+900)

  • Christian McCaffrey 1+ TD
  • Isiah Pacheco 1+ TD
  • Travis Kelce 1+ TD
  • Deebo Samuel 1+ TD

This same-game parlay puts together the four most likely candidates to find the end zone in Las Vegas.

Christian McCaffrey has been a touchdown machine this season, scoring 21 times during the regular season. He also has two scores in each of San Francisco’s first two playoff games. On the other hand, Deebo Samuel had 12 scores, seven receiving and five rushing but has yet to score during the 49ers’ playoff run.

On the Chiefs’ side, Isiah Pacheco has scored eight touchdowns over his last seven games, including one in each of Kansas City’s three playoff games. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has scored three touchdowns over his last two playoff games after notching just five TDs during the regular season.

Place Your Super Bowl SGP at BetOnline Now
Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
reba mcentire 4

How To Bet On The Super Bowl 2024 National Anthem in Illinois

Author image David Evans  •  1 min
Betting Guides
How To Make A Same Game Parlay Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Georgia
How To Make A Same Game Parlay Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Georgia
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24min
Betting Guides
reba mcentire 3
How To Bet On The Super Bowl 2024 National Anthem in Pennsylvania
Author image David Evans  •  9min
Betting Guides
Best Crypto Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2024: Bitcoin & Ethereum Betting Sites
Best Crypto Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2024: Bitcoin & Ethereum Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  45min
Betting Guides
reba mcentire 2
How To Bet On The Super Bowl 2024 National Anthem in New York
Author image David Evans  •  50min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Illinois
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Illinois
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  56min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Florida
How To Bet On Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props In Florida
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  57min
More News
Arrow to top