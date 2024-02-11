Super Bowl 2024 is here and Texas residents can get in on the action by placing a same-game parlay bet with one of the top online sportsbooks. Also known as an SGP, same-game parlays add another layer of excitement to the game by allowing fans to combine game lines, player props, and other bets from the same game together to generate a higher payout. Find out how to make a same-game parlay bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Texas at the top online sportsbooks.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Texas?

Even though the state took an important step forward in 2023, the sports betting bill that passed was not discussed on the Senate floor. That means the possibility of legal sports betting in Texas might have to wait until 2024.

How To Claim Your Same-Game Parlay Boost For Super Bowl 2024

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites for Same-Game Parlays 2024

How To Place A Same-Game Parlay On Super Bowl 2024

In order to place a same-game parlay, you’ll need to log into your Sportsbook account.

Placing a same-game parlay has never been easier. At top sportsbooks like BetOnline, members can make SGP bets with the click of a button. To help NFL fans make their first SGP bet on the Super Bowl, check out our step-by-step guide below.

Step 1: Visit BetOnline sportsbook

Click here to visit BetOnline and sign or visit BetOnline and login to your account.

Step 2: Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL betting markets

Before you can place your bets, first you’ll have to navigate to the same-game parlays section. Click on “Same-Game Parlays” in the betting menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Make your SGP picks

Now it’s time to make your SGP picks. Click on the odds for your selection(s) to add them to your bet slip.

Step 4: Type in your wager amount

Next, you’re ready to place to bet. Type in the amount of your wager to determine how much you will risk on your bet. Once an amount has been entered, the potential payout of your bet will automatically be generated.

Step 5: Place your same-game parlay bet

Once you’ve double-checked your bet slip, simply place the wager by clicking “Bet”. After your bet has been made, you’ll receive a confirmation bet slip with your wager.

Super Bowl 2024 Date, Time, Location, Performers & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Point Spread:SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 SGP Picks (+900)

Christian McCaffrey 1+ TD

Isiah Pacheco 1+ TD

Travis Kelce 1+ TD

Deebo Samuel 1+ TD

This same-game parlay puts together the four most likely candidates to find the end zone in Las Vegas.

Christian McCaffrey has been a touchdown machine this season, scoring 21 times during the regular season. He also has two scores in each of San Francisco’s first two playoff games. On the other hand, Deebo Samuel had 12 scores, seven receiving and five rushing but has yet to score during the 49ers’ playoff run.

On the Chiefs’ side, Isiah Pacheco has scored eight touchdowns over his last seven games, including one in each of Kansas City’s three playoff games. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has scored three touchdowns over his last two playoff games after notching just five TDs during the regular season.