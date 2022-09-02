The return of the NFL season is almost upon as franchises whittle down their teams to the final 53, and with such a hotly anticipated year ahead, we are taking a look at how to open a brand new betting account for all you Alabamans.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code BVD1000 after creating an account Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

The hard work is done, and the fun can begin! See below as to how to place your bets.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Select your chosen bet and load it to your bet slip.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Alabama?

While there are indeed strict prohibition on most forms of betting in Alabama, fear not, for our collection of offshore bookmakers can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Not only this, but our picks of the best offshore sites have thousands of competitive odds, equal to or if not better than organisations operating in legal states, so even if you are restricted in Alabama, you can still make a profit with the NFL returning next week. With that in mind, see below for our top two platforms ready for the return of football.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not 0nly can they be accessed from anywhere on the planet, they also have a fantastic offering for fans of US sports, namely football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season.

What’s more, new users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000, affording customers lots of opportunity to make a profit next week.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Alabama Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use.

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.