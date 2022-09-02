How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Alaska | NFL Betting Guide

The NFL season is nearing, and if you’re fancying betting for the first time on the NFL we’ve got the people of Alaska covered.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23 Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code BVD1000 after creating an account Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Can I Bet On The NFL In Alaska?

Sports betting may be illegal in Alaska, but don’t worry, you can still use our offshore sites to bet on the NFL this season. All these sites are available to anyone across the world.

This means, once you’ve opened a new account, you can bet on the NFL this season. This could be a bet on the outcome of a game, the winner of a conference or the winner of the Super Bowl.

Throughout the season you can make money by betting on the NFL, even in a restricted state like Alaska.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an account with Everygame