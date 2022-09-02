How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Connecticut For NFL Betting

The NFL season is fast approaching and gameweek one is just over a week away. As fans get ready to cheer their team on, we’ve got the people of Connecticut covered with the best sports betting sites. We take a look at how you can open a brand new betting account in Connecticut.
How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23
See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
Can I Bet On The NFL In Connecticut?
Yes, you can bet on the NFL in Connecticut after recent law changes in the past couple of years, however there isn’t a wide range of top betting sites in the state. That’s why we refer you to the best offshore sites to use whilst gambling in your state.
With thousands of competitive odds and lucrative offers, the sites we recommend allow you to bet freely on many different markets. So it’s time to browse below at our top two platforms ready for the exciting return of football.
Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not only can they be accessed from anywhere across the states, they also have an enticing offering for fans of US sports, specifically football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season, if you fancy yourself as a football punter.
Furthermore, new users can take advantage of an exquisite welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000, affording customers the chance to win big on gameweek one.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Connecticut Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a pleasure to use, with its simple and smooth navigation around the site.
They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.