How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Idaho | NFL Betting Guide

joshstedman
NFL
The NFL is edging ever closer. With that comes the chance to make big money on games and the season as a whole. If you’re from Idaho and fancy signing up to betting sites, we’ve got all the information you need to know.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NFL In Idaho?

Sports betting may be illegal in Idaho, but you can bet using offshore betting companies like Bovada and EveryGame.

This means you can now bet on NFL matches, player specials and who you think will win the Super Bowl.

If you have yourself down as a football nerd, betting on the game is an easy way to make money from something you love. You’ll also get access to fantastic sign up benefits using the sites below.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 50% match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an Account With Everygame
Topics  
Betting Guides
