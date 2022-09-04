How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Iowa For NFL Betting

As the NFL season returns this week, fans of football can start to think about bets for gameweek one. We’re taking a look how Iowans can have a punt on their side, setting up a brand new betting account with bookmakers we recommend.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the top offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23 Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDER after creating an account Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not only can they be accessed from anywhere across the states, they also have an enticing offering for fans of US sports, namely football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season.

What’s more, new users can take advantage of a tasty welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, affording customers the chance to win big on gameweek one.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Alabama Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use, with its simple and smooth navigation around the site.

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.