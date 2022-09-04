Betting Guides

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Lousiana For NFL Betting

Kyle Curran
New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
With the imminent return of the NFL, fans can get ready for the action in Louisiana by opening a brand new betting account. We show just how you can get started, if you fancy yourself as a somewhat football prophet. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for easy to follow step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the top offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of the footballing season.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Can I Bet On The NFL In Louisiana?

Only in the last year have you been legally able to gamble in the state, however you won’t get any better offers than the sites we recommend.

Our picks for the best offshore betting sites feature a wide range of markets to bet on, with some fascinating welcome offers. So if you fancy making a profit with the football return on the horizon, check out the top two sites that we suggest below.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not only can they be accessed from anywhere across the states, they also have an enticing offering for fans of US sports, namely football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season.

What’s more, new users can take advantage of a tasty welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, affording customers the chance to win big on gameweek one.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Alabama Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use, with its simple and smooth navigation around the site.

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

