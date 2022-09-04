Betting Guides

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Minnesota | NFL Betting Guide

joshstedman
NFL
The football season is almost upon us. With that comes the hope on and off the field. None more so than when it comes to betting. If you’re from Minnesota and want to open a betting account, we’ve got you covered.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Can I Bet On The NFL In Minnesota?

You might not be able to bet in Minnesota, but thanks to our offshore betting sites, you can bet on the NFL this season.

If you think the Minnesota Vikings might pull off the unthinkable of winning the Super Bowl, why not place a bet using one of our betting sites.

Y0u can also bet on the outcome of games, individual player performances and so much more.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 50% match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an Account With Everygame


