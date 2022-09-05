How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Mississippi For NFL Betting

How to Open a Sportsbook Account for the NFL 2022-23

Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Mississippi?

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best NFL Betting Sportsbooks

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Colorado Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.Whilst online sports betting is prohibited in many states across America, it is legal in Mississippi. For readers outside of the area, offshore betting sites allow people from anywhere in the world to have the chance to try their hand at traditional sports betting, even if they reside in a restricted region. We have carefully selected some of the finest and long-established offshore sites to ensure our readers are betting safely.Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code