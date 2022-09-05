News

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Mississippi For NFL Betting

Joe Lyons
Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
For all Mississippi readers out there, we have been busy putting together a guide ready for the return of the NFL, where we are taking you through the steps to registering a betting account with our carefully selected offshore platforms.

How to Open a Sportsbook Account for the NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.
  1. Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.
  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Can I Bet on the NFL in Mississippi?

Whilst online sports betting is prohibited in many states across America, it is legal in Mississippi. For readers outside of the area, offshore betting sites allow people from anywhere in the world to have the chance to try their hand at traditional sports betting, even if they reside in a restricted region. We have carefully selected some of the finest and long-established offshore sites to ensure our readers are betting safely.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best NFL Betting Sportsbooks

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Colorado Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click Here To Get $750 In Bonus Cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Open an Account With Everygame

News
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

