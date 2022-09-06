News

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In New Jersey | NFL Betting Guide

joshstedman
NFL
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL returns this weekend, and so does NFL betting. If you live in New Jersey and fancy betting on the NFL this season, we’ve got some fantastic offers just for you.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NFL In New Jersey?

Betting in New Jersey is legal, and with our offshore accounts it’s even easier to make bets this season in the NFL.

You can bet on the outcome of individual matches or just go for the big one and bet on the winner of the Super Bowl this year.

Our betting accounts give you fantastic sign up bonuses, along with great odds on every game and the main prize of Super Bowl champions.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 50% match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an Account With Everygame
Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

joshstedman

Experienced sports writer, covering a wide range of sports.
View All Posts By joshstedman

joshstedman

Experienced sports writer, covering a wide range of sports.
View All Posts By joshstedman

Related To News

News

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injures Leg Against Notre Dame

David Evans  •  Sep 4 2022
News
How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Massachusetts For NFL Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Sep 4 2022
News
Notre Dame v Ohio State – Odds, Picks & Predictions
David Evans  •  Sep 3 2022
News
Phillies complete insane feat not done since 1901
Jon Conahan  •  Sep 1 2022
News
Mike McDaniel speaks about Dolphins QB situation
Jon Conahan  •  Sep 1 2022
News
Kevin O’Connell wants Kirk Cousins to be heavily involved in Vikings offense
Jon Conahan  •  Sep 1 2022
News
Bills
Best NFL Bitcoin Betting Sites | NFL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  Sep 1 2022
More News