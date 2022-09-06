Betting Guides

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In New Mexico | NFL Betting Guide

joshstedman
NFL
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

NFL action returns this weekend, which brings back the chance to win big money on football bets. If you’re based in New Mexico and want to get betting this season, we’ve got all the answers for you.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NFL In New Mexico?

The betting laws in New Mexico aren’t the simplest to follow, but don’t worry, you can bet using our offshore betting accounts in New Mexico this season.

The NFL is back this weekend, and you’ll be able to place multiple bets on the whole season using one of our sites.

If you think you’ve got the inside knowledge on who will win the Super Bowl this season, why not place a bet to win yourself some money.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 50% match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

Open an Account With Everygame
Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

joshstedman

Experienced sports writer, covering a wide range of sports.
View All Posts By joshstedman

joshstedman

Experienced sports writer, covering a wide range of sports.
View All Posts By joshstedman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
NFL

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In North Carolina | NFL Betting Guide

Joshstedman  •  17min
Betting Guides
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Betting Guides
BetOnline Super Bowl 2022 Free Bets and Betting Offers
How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Ohio For NFL Betting
Kyle Curran  •  1h
Betting Guides
How To Bet On The Indianapolis Colts In Indiana | Indiana Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Betting Guides
NFL
How To Open A Sports Betting Account In New Hampshire | NFL Betting Guide
Joshstedman  •  2h
Betting Guides
49ers vs Cowboys free bets nfl betting offers
How to Bet On The Dallas Cowboys In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Joshstedman  •  2h
Betting Guides
Chargers
How to Bet on the Los Angeles Chargers in California | Best California Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
More News