How To Open A Sports Betting Account In New York For NFL Betting

Kyle Curran
New York Giants Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
With the NFL return imminent, and excitement growing by the day, we’re taking a look at the betting sites you can use if you fancy a punt on the football. See below where you can set up a brand new betting account in New York. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for easy to follow instructions for signing up to Bovada, who we’ve picked for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of the footballing season.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDER after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting

T&Cs apply, 18+

Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL

T&Cs apply, 18+

Up To $2,500 Deposit Match

T&Cs apply, 18+

100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.

100% Deposit Match Up To $500

T&Cs apply, 18+

Can I Bet On The NFL In New York?

You most certainly can legally gamble in New York, and below you can see our guide on how to sign up to the best two offshore bookmakers that we feel will bring you the most joy and profit. There’s thousands of different markets, with some tasty welcome offers available for you to get your hands on.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not only can they be accessed from anywhere across the states, they also have an array of tasty offering for fans of US sports, mainly football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season.

What’s more, new users can take advantage of a hefty welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, affording customers the chance to win big on gameweek one.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet whilst on the go will find this site very useful, due to its smooth running software, making gambling from anywhere in the state easier than ever!

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

