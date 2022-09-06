Betting Guides

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Ohio For NFL Betting

Kyle Curran
As we count down the days until the new NFL season is upon us, what better way to kickstart the season than opening a brand new betting account! If you fancy yourself as a somewhat football nerd, then follow our steps below on how to open a brand new account. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for easy to follow instructions for signing up to Bovada, who we’ve picked for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of the footballing season.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDER after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

Can I Bet On The NFL In Ohio?

In the past year, Ohio have indeed legalized sports betting and other forms of gambling. However, there is a catch. This law regarding sports betting and more will come into place on January 1, 2023.

So until then, let us introduce you to the very best offshore bookmakers which will allow you to freely bet right away, with plenty of markets available for betting on. The bookmakers we recommend are picked carefully, and they come with plenty of enticing welcome offers, and much more. See below for our top pick sites.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not only can they be accessed from anywhere across the states, they also have an array of tasty offering for fans of US sports, mainly football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season.

What’s more, new users can take advantage of a hefty welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, affording customers the chance to win big on gameweek one.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE Below To Get $750 In Bonus Cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet whilst on the go will find this site very useful, due to its smooth running software, making gambling from anywhere in the state easier than ever!

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Open An Account With Everygame

