How To Open A Sports Betting Account In South Carolina | NFL Betting Guide

joshstedman
Opening a South Carolina betting account has never been easier. And with the NFL almost upon us, there’s never been a better time.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best South Carolina NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

T&Cs apply, 18+
How To Place A Bet In South Carolina With NFL Free Bets

The hard work is done, and the fun can begin! See below as to how to place your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Select your chosen bet and load it to your bet slip.

Can I Bet On The NFL In South Carolina?

Betting may not be legal in South Carolina, but using our offshore betting accounts anyone can bet on the football this season.

If you want to bet on who you think will win the Super Bowl this year, opening a South Carolina betting account will help you just do that.

Not only will you be able to bet on the Super Bowl, you can bet on the individual matches and who you think will win an award such as the MVP.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 50% match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Bovada's Offer

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

EveryGame T&C’s

100% up to $50 Bonus

-The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
-The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
-The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.

Open an Account With Everygame
Betting Guides
