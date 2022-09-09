How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Wisconsin | NFL Betting Guide

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season Using the code INSIDERS, make an initial deposit to claim your free bet. The NFL bonus should be available to use on any market you wish.

The Best Wisconsin NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How to Place a Bet in Wisconsin With NFL Free Bets

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Find and click ‘NFL’ to bring up the football markets.

Select your winning bet!

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Wisconsin NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.

Below we have outlined the steps in order to set up an account with Bovada, who also have an eye-catching welcome offer for new users.Once you have signed up, the fun can begin!It is interesting to note that while sports betting in Wisconsin is largely restricted, Oneida Casino is the only place where enthusiast can go to do it legally. However, our offshore bookmakers allow fans to bet from anywhere, anytime! This means you can bet from Wisconsin or any other state/country you wish without work of restrictive laws.Bovada is the place to be this weekend. Not only will new users be able to take advantage of a 110% deposit match up to $750, but there is an extensive sportsbook specifically tailored towards the American audience, as well as those who enjoy European events.EveryGame is one of the more long-established platforms in terms of offshore betting having been operational since 1996. Better yet, they have one of the best new user offerings around where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code