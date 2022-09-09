Betting Guides

How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Wisconsin | NFL Betting Guide

Charlie Rhodes
While Wisconsin sports betting is starting to take shape, it is very limited. Therefore, we are on hand to make you aware of offshore betting, where users can place their bets from anywhere they wish ahead of the NFL season returning this week!

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Below we have outlined the steps in order to set up an account with Bovada, who also have an eye-catching welcome offer for new users.
  1. Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Using the code INSIDERS, make an initial deposit to claim your free bet.
  3. The NFL bonus should be available to use on any market you wish.

The Best Wisconsin NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
How to Place a Bet in Wisconsin With NFL Free Bets

Once you have signed up, the fun can begin!
  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Find and click ‘NFL’ to bring up the football markets.
  • Select your winning bet!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Wisconsin?

It is interesting to note that while sports betting in Wisconsin is largely restricted, Oneida Casino is the only place where enthusiast can go to do it legally. However, our offshore bookmakers allow fans to bet from anywhere, anytime! This means you can bet from Wisconsin or any other state/country you wish without work of restrictive laws.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200
 

Our Picks for the Best Wisconsin NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting Bovada is the place to be this weekend. Not only will new users be able to take advantage of a 110% deposit match up to $750, but there is an extensive sportsbook specifically tailored towards the American audience, as well as those who enjoy European events.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame EveryGame is one of the more long-established platforms in terms of offshore betting having been operational since 1996. Better yet, they have one of the best new user offerings around where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
