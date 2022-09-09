How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Wyoming | NFL Betting Guide

Although Wyoming sports betting has been legal since 2021, we are taking you through the steps to registering a betting account with our carefully selected bookmakers ahead of the NFL season, who offer some of the more lucrative welcome offers we have come across.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Below we have outlined the steps to registering an account with Bovada, who are our top pick for NFL betting this year.

Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season Using the code INSIDERS make an initial qualifying deposit. Receive your very own NFL sports betting free bet bonus

The Best Wyoming NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How to Place a Bet in Wyoming With NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets upon registering

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Navigate to the football button on the left hand menu and click ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your winning bet!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Wyoming?

Wyoming, as mentioned, chose to legalise betting in 2021 which is great news for sports fans in the state, and we’re here to shed some light on the benefits of our offshore betting picks.

Not only do they have some lucrative welcome offers to claim, they also allow customers to bet from anywhere they wish, so should you be travelling outside of The Cowboy State and into a restricted one, you can continue betting.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks for the Best Wyoming NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada is certainly worthy of our top pick given the plethora of markets they have available for American and European events, and prospective customers can claim a 110% deposit match up to $750!

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame is one of the more long-established platforms in terms of offshore betting having been operational since 1996. Better yet, they have one of the best new user offerings around where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.