How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Wyoming | NFL Betting Guide

Charlie Rhodes
Denver Broncos
Although Wyoming sports betting has been legal since 2021, we are taking you through the steps to registering a betting account with our carefully selected bookmakers ahead of the NFL season, who offer some of the more lucrative welcome offers we have come across.

How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23

Below we have outlined the steps to registering an account with Bovada, who are our top pick for NFL betting this year.

  1. Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Using the code INSIDERS make an initial qualifying deposit.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting free bet bonus

The Best Wyoming NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How to Place a Bet in Wyoming With NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets upon registering

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Navigate to the football button on the left hand menu and click ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your winning bet!

Can I Bet on the NFL in Wyoming?

Wyoming, as mentioned, chose to legalise betting in 2021 which is great news for sports fans in the state, and we’re here to shed some light on the benefits of our offshore betting picks.

Not only do they have some lucrative welcome offers to claim, they also allow customers to bet from anywhere they wish, so should you be travelling outside of The Cowboy State and into a restricted one, you can continue betting.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

 

Our Picks for the Best Wyoming NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada is certainly worthy of our top pick given the plethora of markets they have available for American and European events, and prospective customers can claim a 110% deposit match up to $750!

 

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame is one of the more long-established platforms in terms of offshore betting having been operational since 1996. Better yet, they have one of the best new user offerings around where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
