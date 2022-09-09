How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Wyoming | NFL Betting Guide

Although Wyoming sports betting has been legal since 2021, we are taking you through the steps to registering a betting account with our carefully selected bookmakers ahead of the NFL season, who offer some of the more lucrative welcome offers we have come across.
How to Open a Sports Book Account for the NFL 2022-23
Below we have outlined the steps to registering an account with Bovada, who are our top pick for NFL betting this year.
- Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
- Using the code INSIDERS make an initial qualifying deposit.
- Receive your very own NFL sports betting free bet bonus
The Best Wyoming NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How to Place a Bet in Wyoming With NFL Free Bets
See below as to how to place your bets upon registering
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Navigate to the football button on the left hand menu and click ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
- Load up your winning bet!
Can I Bet on the NFL in Wyoming?
Wyoming, as mentioned, chose to legalise betting in 2021 which is great news for sports fans in the state, and we’re here to shed some light on the benefits of our offshore betting picks.
Not only do they have some lucrative welcome offers to claim, they also allow customers to bet from anywhere they wish, so should you be travelling outside of The Cowboy State and into a restricted one, you can continue betting.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks for the Best Wyoming NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada is certainly worthy of our top pick given the plethora of markets they have available for American and European events, and prospective customers can claim a 110% deposit match up to $750!
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus
EveryGame is one of the more long-established platforms in terms of offshore betting having been operational since 1996. Better yet, they have one of the best new user offerings around where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
- 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
- The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.