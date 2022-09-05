Betting Guides

How To Open A Sports Betting Accountt In Nevada For NFL Betting

Kyle Curran
With the NFL returning this week, fans of football will be eager as ever to see their teams back in competitive action. For Nevada locals, they can set up a brand new online betting account, using our guide for the very best sites to use down below. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

See below for easy to follow instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our pick for the top offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of the footballing season.

  1. Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDER after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting

T&Cs apply, 18+

Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL

T&Cs apply, 18+

Up To $2,500 Deposit Match

T&Cs apply, 18+

100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.

100% Deposit Match Up To $500

T&Cs apply, 18+

Can I Bet On The NFL In Nevada?

Yes, gambling is perfectly legal in Nevada, and has been since time began. With Las Vegas being part of the state, it’s a huge part of the culture for many.

There is less of a focus on sports betting, however fear no more, as the offshore bookmakers we recommend are the perfect sites to place your bets on footballing markets and much more! See below on how you can sign up.

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our first recommendation for NFL betting this season. Not only can they be accessed from anywhere across the states, they also have an array of tasty offering for fans of US sports, mainly football, which makes them a perfect choice for the NFL this season.

What’s more, new users can take advantage of a hefty welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, affording customers the chance to win big on gameweek one.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Nevada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform easy to use, as it is smooth to navigate around offering all sorts of markets.

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Betting Guides
