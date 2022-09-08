How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Tennesee | NFL Betting Guide

The NFL is returning this weekend, and we’ve got all the information you need if you’re in Tennessee and fancy a punt on the football. We’re taking you through the best options possible when it comes to opening a brand new betting account.
How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23
Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.
- Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
- Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration.
- Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.
The Best Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For NFL
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How To Place A Bet In Tennessee With NFL Free Bets
See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
- Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.
Can I Bet On The NFL In Tennessee?
Tennessee’s gambling laws are among the toughest in the country, however staking your claim on the NFL this season is still made as possible as ever by our offshore betting sites. We have carefully selected some of thee finest and longes standing offshore sites to ensure our readers can get online and start punting.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks For The Best Tennessee NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
The NFL season is almost upon us which means plenty of opportunity to make a profit this week!
Everygame – Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
- 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
- The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.