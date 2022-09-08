Betting Guides

How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Tennesee | NFL Betting Guide

Kyle Curran
The NFL is returning this weekend, and we’ve got all the information you need if you’re in Tennessee and fancy a punt on the football. We’re taking you through the best options possible when it comes to opening a brand new betting account. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.

  1. Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For NFL

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
How To Place A Bet In Tennessee With NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Can I Bet On The NFL In Tennessee?

Tennessee’s gambling laws are among the toughest in the country, however staking your claim on the NFL this season is still made as possible as ever by our offshore betting sites. We have carefully selected some of thee finest and longes standing offshore sites to ensure our readers can get online and start punting.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best Tennessee NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

The NFL season is almost upon us which means plenty of opportunity to make a profit this week!

Get Free NFL Bets at Bovada

Everygame – Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Get Free NFL Bets at EveryGame
