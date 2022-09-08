How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Texas | NFL Betting Guide

The NFL restart is almost upon us, and if you’re in Texas and fancy putting together some bets ahead of the action, we’ve got you covered. Down below you’ll find our easy to follow guide outlining how you can open a brand new betting account.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.

Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best Texas NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Place A Bet In Texas With NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Can I Bet On The NFL In Texas?

Even with the restrictions on online betting in Texas, you’ll not have to worry. We’ve got it covered, with the sites we recommend, betting in the state is easily done as we cover the best offshore betting sites. They allow anyone in the country to use them, whether there’s restrictions in their state or not. We have carefully selected the finest offshore sites to ensure our readers are safely betting.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best Texas NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.