How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Utah | NFL Betting Guide

The NFL is back underway this weekend, and there’s lots of excitement in the air. What better way to kick start the season than setting up a brand new betting account, by using our easy to follow guide down below.
How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23
Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.
- Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
- Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration.
- Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.
The Best Utah NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
How To Place A Bet In Utah With NFL Free Bets
See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.
- Sign up to Bovada
- Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
- Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
- Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.
Can I Bet On The NFL In Utah?
Even with the restrictions on betting in Utah, you’ll not have to worry. We’ve got it covered, with the sites we recommend, betting in the state is easily done as we cover the best offshore betting sites. They allow anyone in the country to use them, whether there’s restrictions in their state or not. We have carefully selected the finest offshore sites to ensure our readers are safely betting.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks For The Best Utah NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
- 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
- The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
NFL Betting Sites – Ranking The Best NFL Sportsbooks In 2022