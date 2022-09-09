Betting Guides

How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Utah | NFL Betting Guide

Kyle Curran
NFL
The NFL is back underway this weekend, and there’s lots of excitement in the air. What better way to kick start the season than setting up a brand new betting account, by using our easy to follow guide down below. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.

  1. Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best Utah NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Place A Bet In Utah With NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Can I Bet On The NFL In Utah?

Even with the restrictions on betting in Utah, you’ll not have to worry. We’ve got it covered, with the sites we recommend, betting in the state is easily done as we cover the best offshore betting sites. They allow anyone in the country to use them, whether there’s restrictions in their state or not. We have carefully selected the finest offshore sites to ensure our readers are safely betting.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best Utah NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free NFL Bets at Bovada

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Get Free NFL Bets at EveryGame

NFL Betting Sites – Ranking The Best NFL Sportsbooks In 2022

Betting Guides
