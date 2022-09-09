Betting Guides

How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Vermont | NFL Betting Guide

Kyle Curran
NFL
As the NFL’s long awaited return arrives this weekend, there’s a huge buzz around the country. If you’re in Vermont and fancy a punt on the football, look no further than our easy to use guide down below, and you can get started. 

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada, our top pick for the best offshore bookmaker, have made it easy for new customers to navigate their site and set up an account – see below for instructions.

  1. Click here to open your Bovada account for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Transfer a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS following registration.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

The Best Vermont NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Place A Bet In Vermont With NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Can I Bet On The NFL In Vermont?

Even with online betting and other forms of gambling not permitted in Vermont, fear no more – we’ve got you covered. By making use of our easy to follow guide down below, you can open a brand new betting account. This is because we have recommended the best possible offshore betting sites, making it easy for those who are restricted in their state.

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

Our Picks For The Best Vermont NFL Betting Sports Books

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada users can take advantage of a superb welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, which allows new customers the chance to explore their vast sportsbook to the fullest ahead of the return of the NFL.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Vermont Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame has a solid reputation as one of the best on-the-go offshore sites, which is matched by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Get Free NFL Bets at EveryGame
Topics  
Betting Guides
