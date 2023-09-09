Betting Guides

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets in The USA With BetNow

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
We have put together this short guide on how to place NFL player prop bets with the season now underway, and we are spotlighting a worthwhile welcome offer from BetNow to get you started.

How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers

Before we show you how to place player prop bets, it is worth noting that BetNow – our pick of US sportsbooks for Week 1 – are have $1000 worth of free bets up for grabs.

    1. Create a BetNow account
    2. Deposit funds into your account
    3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
    4. Place your NFL bets
How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA 

Player prop bets are a great way to build your money, or perhaps maximise the odds of any given game.

Whether you decide to wager on just one selection, or combine several player prop bets into one single parlay, there are plenty of options to explore over at BetOnline.

  • Make an account with BetNow
  • Navigate to the NFL button
  • Choose which game you want to bet on
  • Pick your NFL player prop bet and input your chosen wager amount
  • Place your bet

Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000
  • 10% weekly rebate on any losses
  • Big NFL markets and deep player prop betting options
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
RELATED: New York Times’ NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
