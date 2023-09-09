Betting Guides

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets In The USA With BetOnline

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets

With the 2023/24 season getting underway this week, we have put together this short guide on how to place NFL player prop bets using one of the USA’s most popular online sportsbooks.

How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers

Before we show you how to place player prop bets, it is worth noting that BetOnline – our pick of US sportsbooks with which to wager – are affording new customers the opportunity to claim up to $1000 worth of free bets.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive a free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL player prop bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA 

Player prop bets are a great way to unearth some value in your betting.

Whether you decide to wager on just one selection, or combine several player prop bets into one single parlay, there are plenty of options to explore over at BetOnline.

Below you will find a short step-by-step guide on how to place your bets once you have signed up.

  • Make an account with BetOnline
  • Navigate to the NFL markets
  • Select your match
  • Pick your NFL player prop bet and input your chosen wager amount
  • Place your bet

Reasons to Use BetOnline For NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA

BetOnline have been operational online for the better part of 20 years, and have amassed thousands of customers in that time.

They have a reputation for having some of the most competitive prices for bettors in the USA, who will be able to wager no matter what state they live.

The offshore nature of BetOnline means anyone can bet, even in restricted states, while you also won’t be subject to KYC checks.

Once you are a fully-fledged customer, you will be met with a whole host of sporting markets, over 30 of them, to sink your teeth into.

There is no time better than now with the 2023/24 NFL season about to get up and running. Player prop bets have proven to be one of the most popular avenues for bettors on BetOnline, with users able to wager on markets such as passing yard spreads, the amount of sacks or maybe even player performance duels between opposition players.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
ufc 293

UFC 293 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 7 2023
Betting Guides
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting
Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bets – Nevada Online Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 5 2023
Betting Guides
erin blanchfield
UFC Singapore Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
Betting Guides
UFC Singapore Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
Betting Guides
Giga Chikadze Career Earnings
UFC Singapore Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
Betting Guides
ryan spann career earnings
UFC Singapore Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
Betting Guides
usyk dubois
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top