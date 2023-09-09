How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets In The USA With BetOnline

With the 2023/24 season getting underway this week, we have put together this short guide on how to place NFL player prop bets using one of the USA’s most popular online sportsbooks.

How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers

Before we show you how to place player prop bets, it is worth noting that BetOnline – our pick of US sportsbooks with which to wager – are affording new customers the opportunity to claim up to $1000 worth of free bets.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive a free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL player prop bets

How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA

Player prop bets are a great way to unearth some value in your betting.

Whether you decide to wager on just one selection, or combine several player prop bets into one single parlay, there are plenty of options to explore over at BetOnline.

Below you will find a short step-by-step guide on how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Make an account with BetOnline

Navigate to the NFL markets

Select your match

Pick your NFL player prop bet and input your chosen wager amount

Place your bet

Reasons to Use BetOnline For NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA

BetOnline have been operational online for the better part of 20 years, and have amassed thousands of customers in that time.

They have a reputation for having some of the most competitive prices for bettors in the USA, who will be able to wager no matter what state they live.

The offshore nature of BetOnline means anyone can bet, even in restricted states, while you also won’t be subject to KYC checks.

Once you are a fully-fledged customer, you will be met with a whole host of sporting markets, over 30 of them, to sink your teeth into.

There is no time better than now with the 2023/24 NFL season about to get up and running. Player prop bets have proven to be one of the most popular avenues for bettors on BetOnline, with users able to wager on markets such as passing yard spreads, the amount of sacks or maybe even player performance duels between opposition players.

NFL Betting Guides 2023