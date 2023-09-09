News

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets In The USA With Bovada

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets

The season is alive and kicking, and we have put together this guide to help when placing your NFL player prop bets this season.

How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers

Bovada, one of the leading online US sportsbooks, are offering new users the chance to redeem $750 worth of free bets just in time for the NFL commencing once more.

  1. Create an account with Bovada
  2. Deposit up to $1000
  3. Get a 75% deposit bonus worth up to $750
  4. Use your NFL player prop free bet
Claim Free NFL Bets at Bovada

How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA With Bovada

Player prop bets are one of the most popular ways to help stretch your money that little bit further, and can even be combined in parlay selections.

Using Bovada as our sportsbook pick for the return of the NFL, we have put together a guide on how to place your bets once you are a customer below.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Find the NFL markets
  • Select your game
  • Choose your NFL player prop bet and select how much you want to wager
  • Place your bet

Reasons to Use Bovada For NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA

Bovada are one of the USA’s most popular online destinations for NFL betting, having built a reputation for having competitive prices, a solid mix of popular and niche markets, as well as a strong loyalty programme for its customers.

Being offshore, customers at Bovada are able to bet from anywhere, even in restricted states, while you also won’t be subject to KYC checks when signing up.

An explosive start to the 2023/24 NFL season on Thursday highlighted why its one of the most popular leagues to bet on, and the first Sunday of the season boasts a schedule brimming with intriguing match-ups.

We would recommend exploring the NFL player prop bet markets that Bovada have on offer, with with users able to wager on markets such as touchdowns, the amount of passing yards a player throws or perhaps spreads for rushing yards.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To News

News
ESPN Mina Kimes

Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 6 2023
News
Aryna Sabalenka
Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
News
Jimmy Buffett
Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
FS1 Undisputed Skip Bayless
Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top