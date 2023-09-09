Betting Guides

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets In The USA With Everygame

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets

With the season already well underway this week, we have put together this short guide on how to place NFL player prop bets using Everygame as our sportsbook pick for Week 1

How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers

  1. Click here to sign up to Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 to claim the maximum bonus of $500.
  3. Begin placing NFL player prop bets

How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA 

Whether you decide to wager on just one selection, or combine several player prop bets into one single parlay, there are plenty of options to choose from at Everygame.

Below you you can follow this guide to begin betting.

  • Make an account with Everygame
  • Find to the NFL markets
  • Select your game
  • Pick your NFL player prop bet
  • Place your bet with chosen wager amount

Reasons to Use Everygame For NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA

Everygame are one of the more well-established online sportsbooks having been operational since the mid 1990s.

The offshore nature of Everygame means anyone in the USA can wager, even in restricted states, while you also won’t have to deal with tedious KYC checks when becoming a member.

There is no time better than now to sign up with the 2023/24 NFL season in full swing. Player prop bets have proven to be one of the most popular avenues for bettors on Everygame, with users able to wager on markets such as rushing yard spreads, the amount of touchdowns or maybe defensive stats such as sacks.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides
Charlie Rhodes

