News

How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA With MyBookie

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
mybookie - nfl odds

Join us as we show you how to place NFL player prop bets, courtesy of MyBookie who are our pick for Week 1 of the now season.

How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers

  1. Sign-up with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
Claim Free NFL Bets at MyBookie

How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA 

Player prop bets are a great way to unearth some value in your betting.

Below you will find a short step-by-step guide on how to place your bets once you have signed up.

  • Make an account with MyBookie
  • Make your way to the NFL section
  • Select your game
  • Pick your NFL player prop bet and input your chosen wager amount
  • Place it

Reasons to Use MyBookie For NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA

MyBookie offers NFL bettors leading odds for the continued NFL Week 1 action which gets going again on Sunday.

Their player prop markets is what sets them apart from the rest, with users able to select from passing yards, sacks, receptions among others – these can all be combined for a bit odds parlay as well.

The online sportsbook best-known for giving bettors the chance to place bets on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props and best of all this can be done from ANY state in the US.

Along with the best NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To News

News
ESPN Mina Kimes

Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 6 2023
News
Aryna Sabalenka
Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
News
Jimmy Buffett
Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
FS1 Undisputed Skip Bayless
Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top