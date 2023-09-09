How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA With MyBookie

Join us as we show you how to place NFL player prop bets, courtesy of MyBookie who are our pick for Week 1 of the now season.
How To Get a Free Bet For NFL Player Prop Wagers
- Sign-up with MyBookie
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
How to Place NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA
Player prop bets are a great way to unearth some value in your betting.
Below you will find a short step-by-step guide on how to place your bets once you have signed up.
- Make an account with MyBookie
- Make your way to the NFL section
- Select your game
- Pick your NFL player prop bet and input your chosen wager amount
- Place it
Reasons to Use MyBookie For NFL Player Prop Bets in the USA
MyBookie offers NFL bettors leading odds for the continued NFL Week 1 action which gets going again on Sunday.
Their player prop markets is what sets them apart from the rest, with users able to select from passing yards, sacks, receptions among others – these can all be combined for a bit odds parlay as well.
The online sportsbook best-known for giving bettors the chance to place bets on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props and best of all this can be done from ANY state in the US.
Along with the best NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.
