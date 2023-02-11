Best Hawaii Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Hawaii

1. Sign up to BetOnline

2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Prop Bets’ section

4. Make your selections and place your Player Prop Bets

How To Pick Winning Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Following stats and trends is the best possible way to find winning player prop bets for the Super Bowl.

Player props can be bet on at odds that are simply great value, including passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more. This is why stats are key, as they will tell you if a player is likely to get rough yards or touchdowns, giving you the edge to make sure your bet hits.

See below for our example of a Super Bowl Player Prop Bet.

Example Of Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

The stats for the Super Bowl players below will give us our picks for our Player Prop Bets.

Mahomes scored two touchdowns in the AFC Championship game

Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games

Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season

Using the stats above, we can create Player Prop Bets with the individual selections as shown below.

Mahomes anytime touchdown scorer @ +400 with BetOnline

Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline

Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline

Can I Place a Super Bowl Player Prop Bet In Hawaii?

Anyone in Hawaii can bet on Super Bowl Player Prop Bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, 18 years old or over and can complete the simple sign-up process then you can bet on the Super Bowl today.

18 and over

Be in Hawaii or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

