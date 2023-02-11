NFL News and Rumors

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Oklahoma | OK Sportsbooks

Lee Astley
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Best Oklahoma Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Oklahoma

1. Sign up to BetOnline
2. Deposit $2000, get $1000 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Prop Bets’ section
4. Make your selections and place your Player Prop Bets

How To Pick Winning Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Stats and trends are key when it comes to finding winning player prop bets for the Super Bowl.

There are player props which can be bet on at odds that are excellent value and these include passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards. This is why stats are so important, as they indicate whether it is likely that a player will get rough yards or touchdowns to ensure your bet is successful.

Listed below are some examples of Super Bowl Player Prop Bets.

Example Of Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

The stats for the Super Bowl players below will give us our picks for our Player Prop Bets.

  • Mahomes scored two touchdowns in the AFC Championship game
  • Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game
  • Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games
  • Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season

Using the stats above, we can create Player Prop Bets with the individual selections as shown below.

  • Mahomes anytime touchdown scorer @ +400 with BetOnline
  • Mahomes 308+ passing yards @ +108 with BetOnline
  • Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetOnline
  • Kelce 71+ receiving yard @ -257 with BetOnline

Can I Place a Super Bowl Player Prop Bet In Oklahoma?

Anyone in Oklahoma can bet on Super Bowl Player Prop Bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, 18 years old or over and can complete the simple sign-up process then you can bet on the Super Bowl today.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Oklahoma or another US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification
  • No KYC checks
  • Can deposit with Crypto

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
