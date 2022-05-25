The Sports Daily

How to Use the BetUS Champions League Final Betting Offer: Soccer Betting Guide

charlierhodes
Linkedin
BetUS
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer

 

BetUS have an eye-catching offer available for The Sports Daily readers ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Paris. They are offering an exclusive $2500 sign-up bonus –  read on and ensure you claim this fantastic offer.

How To Claim The BetUS Champions League Final Betting Offer

BetUS have made it really simple to navigate this offer – all you have to do is follow these simple steps.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUS
  2. Sign up by following the instructions and inputting your details.
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $100).
  4. Receive your exclusive 125% sign-up bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $2500)
  5. 100% sports bonus + 25% casino bonus, up to $2,500, 10X rollover

How to Place a Bet With Your BetUS Champions League Final Free Bets

Follow our simple guide below to place your bets for Real Madrid vs Liverpool.

  • Sign up to BetUS
  • Go to the BetUS ‘SportsBook’ section and navigate to the Soccer tab.
  • Click on the Champions League section.
  • Select your market and place a bet.

BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with a wide variety of markets across various different sports.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer

How to Use My BetUS Champions League Final Bonus

The BetUS bonus afford users with a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of their markets, of which there are hundreds just for this fixture alone.

The Champions League is the biggest and the best competition in world soccer, and this year’s final has the potential to be one of the best in years.

 

 

Liverpool, who have already won two domestic trophies this season in England, will be aiming for a second title in this competition in four seasons this weekend, and given their spectacular form of late, we can see why they are favoured by bookmakers everywhere.

However, Real Madrid, who are the outright most successful side in this competition with 13 titles, have been irresistible throughout the campaign, and have registered some truly breathtaking comebacks wins against three of the world’s best teams in Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City.

Our Tips

 

Topics  
Gambling Soccer Sports The Sports Daily
Linkedin

charlierhodes

Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

charlierhodes

Linkedin
Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

Related To Gambling

The Sports Daily
UEFA Champions League Finals Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In Florida | FL UCL Betting Guide

charlierhodes  •  10s
Betting Guides
BetUS
How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In California | CA UCL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  2min
Betting Guides
how to bet on champions league 2022 in florida
How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In Massachusetts | MA UCL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  29min
Betting Guides
Liverpool
How to Use The XBet Champions League Final Betting Offer: Soccer Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  10s
The Sports Daily
MyBookie
How to Use the MyBookie Champions League Final Betting Offer: Soccer Betting Guide
charlierhodes  •  22min
The Sports Daily
How to Use The Bovada Champions League Final Betting Offer: Soccer Betting Guide
charlierhodes  •  24min
The Sports Daily
how to bet on the champions league semi-final in ohio
How to Use The BetOnline Champions League Final Betting Offer: Soccer Betting Guide
charlierhodes  •  24min
More Gambling News