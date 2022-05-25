The Sports Daily

How to Use The Bovada Champions League Final Betting Offer: Soccer Betting Guide

charlierhodes
Bovada have an exclusive offer in preparation for this weekend’s action –  $1000 welcome bonus can be yours ready for the Champions League final in Paris this Saturday. Keep reading on to find out how to redeem yours and where we think is best to use it!

How To Claim The Champions League Final Betting Offer

All you have to do to claim the Bovada bonus is follow these simple steps below. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $1000 in exclusive welcome free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Register by following the steps and filling in your details.
  3. Desposit and stake a qualifying bet.
  4. Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000).

How to Place a Bet With Your Real Madrid vs Liverpool Free Bets

Follow our simple guide below to place your bets once you have signed up – it couldn’t be easier!

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section and navigate to the Champions League.
  • Select your Real Madrid vs Liverpool bet and place it.

Bovada have one a vast sportsbook and thousands of lucrative markets to make use of with your exclusive bonus.

How to Use My Bovada Champions League Final Bonus

The Bovada welcome offer affords new users lots of opportunities to make a profit this weekend, and with such a spectacular fixture between two of the world’s best teams on the horizon, now is the best time to sign up.

The Champions League final is the biggest and best soccer match on the calendar, and this year is no exception as the champions of Spain Real Madrid take on a rampant Liverpool side in Paris.

 

 

Los Blancos have enjoyed an incredible campaign so far in Europe, sweeping aside two of England’s top three already on Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as defeating PSG earlier on in the season. All three of those games saw them come from behind to snatch the unlikeliest of wins, and their winning mentality to truly something to behold.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are favoured in the markets and rightly so – the Reds have been one of the best sides on the planet, winning the Carabao and FA Cup already in England as well as finishing just a point behind Manchester City in a dramatic final day title battle.

We think this could be one of the games of the season, with more goals than some may expect given the attacking prowess of the two sides.

Our Tips

