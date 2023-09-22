College Football

How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 4

David Evans
Sports Editor
5 min read
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist

The Colorado Buffaloes have quickly become the hottest team in college football. After surprising the world as 20-point underdogs in Week 1 against TCU, they now find themselves at 3-0 going into a Week 4 against the tenth-ranked Oregon Ducks. After the Buffaloes’ thrilling comeback OT win against Colorado State, you can’t afford to miss the most must-watch team in NCAA football this week. Here, we’ll guide you on how to stream Colorado Football against Oregon for free in Week 4.

  • 🏈 Event: Colorado vs. Oregon
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 pm ET
  • 📺 TV: ABC
  • 🎲 Odds: Colorado +21 -110 / O/U 70 -110

Much of the Buffaloes’ newfound success can be attributed to their charismatic head coach, Deion Sanders. The ‘Prime Effect,’ as fans have lovingly dubbed it, has completely revitalized the team. Under Sanders’ leadership, Colorado has been transformed into a formidable force on the field. However, this week they’ll have to do it without two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who is injured.

This weekend, as they take on Oregon , we’re all eager to see if Sanders’ magic touch continues to drive them to victory in their most challenging game to date. Join us and witness the next chapter of the Buffaloes’ remarkable journey, and do it by streaming this Colorado game for free.

Colorado will travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. The Buffaloes are not expected to compete this week, but we saw what happened when that was the case against TCU in Week 1. This week, they are 21-point underdogs in the Pac-12 matchup against Oregon according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Colorado +21 -110 Over 70 -110 How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 4
Oregon -21 -110 Under 70 -110 How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 4

The game kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 23, and the eyes of the nation will once again be watching.

How to Watch Colorado Football For Free

The game will be aired on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.
  • DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Colorado Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Georgia to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: Watch live college football games, including the Colorado Buffaloes.
  • Huge Bonuses and Incentives: Enjoy a generous $1,000 sign-up bonus and access to various promotions and incentives.
  • Massive Variety of Sports: Bet on a wide range of sports, from cricket matches to entertainment props, offering a rich betting landscape.
  • Live Betting: Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting.
  • Variety of Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Choose from modern and traditional methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as classics like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions.
  • No KYC Verification Checks: Enjoy an unhindered betting experience without the usual KYC roadblocks, prioritizing your peace of mind.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Relish the opportunity to back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate circuits, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks.
  • Age Friendly: BetOnline embraces enthusiasts from the age of 18 and up.
  • Top-Class Support: Benefit from a reputation for outstanding service, with their customer support team poised to swiftly handle any concerns or inquiries.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season to live stream Colorado Buffaloes games for free.

Visit BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
