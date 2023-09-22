The Colorado Buffaloes have quickly become the hottest team in college football. After surprising the world as 20-point underdogs in Week 1 against TCU, they now find themselves at 3-0 going into a Week 4 against the tenth-ranked Oregon Ducks. After the Buffaloes’ thrilling comeback OT win against Colorado State, you can’t afford to miss the most must-watch team in NCAA football this week. Here, we’ll guide you on how to stream Colorado Football against Oregon for free in Week 4.



🏈 Event: Colorado vs. Oregon

Colorado vs. Oregon 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Colorado +21 -110 / O/U 70 -110

Much of the Buffaloes’ newfound success can be attributed to their charismatic head coach, Deion Sanders. The ‘Prime Effect,’ as fans have lovingly dubbed it, has completely revitalized the team. Under Sanders’ leadership, Colorado has been transformed into a formidable force on the field. However, this week they’ll have to do it without two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who is injured.

This weekend, as they take on Oregon , we’re all eager to see if Sanders’ magic touch continues to drive them to victory in their most challenging game to date. Join us and witness the next chapter of the Buffaloes’ remarkable journey, and do it by streaming this Colorado game for free.

Colorado will travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. The Buffaloes are not expected to compete this week, but we saw what happened when that was the case against TCU in Week 1. This week, they are 21-point underdogs in the Pac-12 matchup against Oregon according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado +21 -110 Over 70 -110 Oregon -21 -110 Under 70 -110

The game kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 23, and the eyes of the nation will once again be watching.

How to Watch Colorado Football For Free

The game will be aired on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Colorado Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

