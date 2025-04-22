How to Watch Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr.: Date, Time, Fight Card

This Saturday, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host one of the most anticipated grudge matches in British boxing: Chris Eubank Jr versus Conor Benn. More than three decades after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, battled in two iconic bouts, their sons are set to reignite the family rivalry in a fight that has captured the imagination of the boxing world.

IT’S ALL KICKED OFF! ‼️ Chris Eubank Jr. SLAPS Conor Benn during intense face-off 💥 pic.twitter.com/r2AQ6mBD1H — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 25, 2025

The original clash was scheduled for October 2022 but was derailed after Benn failed two drug tests. Now, with Benn cleared to fight and both men coming off intense training camps, the stage is finally set. Eubank Jr (34-3, 25 KOs) brings a wealth of experience, having faced and beaten world-class opponents, and enters as the naturally bigger man with a clear size and experience advantage. Benn (23-0, 14 KOs), undefeated but untested at this level, is moving up two weight classes to middleweight for the first time in his career, hoping to use his speed and power to offset Eubank’s physicality.

Beyond family pride, the stakes are enormous. A win could propel the victor toward a lucrative world title shot, with the possibility of facing Canelo Alvarez in 2026 looming for the winner. For Eubank Jr, now 35, this is a career-defining moment—defeat could close the door on his world title ambitions. Benn, meanwhile, is fighting to restore his reputation and prove he belongs among the sport’s elite after his suspension.

Tensions have simmered throughout fight week, with both men trading barbs and refusing to back down. Nigel Benn, Conor’s father, has boldly predicted a quick finish, claiming, “I can’t see it going past three or four rounds… He’s an animal”. But Eubank Jr’s experience and size make him a formidable hurdle.

Expect fireworks from the opening bell as these two proud sons look to settle a score that spans generations. For British boxing, it doesn’t get much bigger than this

How to Watch Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr. PPV Price

Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn live this Saturday, April 26, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The highly anticipated grudge match will be broadcast via pay-per-view on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The PPV price is £19.95 in the UK and $24.99 in the US, which also includes a seven-day free trial of DAZN’s full platform for new users. The main event ring walks are expected after 10 p.m. UK time (5 p.m. ET).

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr. Fight Card

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn – Middleweight

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur – Light heavyweight

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna – Middleweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton – Cruiserweight

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke – Cruiserweight