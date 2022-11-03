Betting Guides

How To Watch Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Without An NFL League Pass Promo Code

Paul Kelly
Philadelphia Eagles NFL
Thursday night’s NFL action sees the Houston Texans welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to NRG Stadium. If you want to watch tonight’s game for free, then sign up to Jazzsports and avail of their live streaming service. You don’t need an NFL League Pass, you simply just have to sign up to Jazzsports for free to watch the Texans vs Eagles.

How To Watch Texans vs Eagles MLB Streams Tonight

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Texans vs Eagles live stream online for FREE

Thursday Night Texans vs Eagles NFL Preview

Thursday night (November 3) sees the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the NRG Stadium in Houston tonight in their eighth game of the new NFL season.

These two teams have had majorly contrasting starts to the season. The Texans are 1-1-5 after seven games and sit bottom of the AFC. Meanwhile, the Eagles are flying and sit top of the NFC with 7-from-7 so far. They have looked like the team to beat so far this season, and are overriding favorites to defeat the Texans this evening.

The Eagles have won their last five matches against Houston, including a win on their travels to Texas last time, winning 31-21 way back in 2014.

The Eagles have have won all three of their games on the road this season, and tonight looks like they could make it four from four tonight. The Texans only win this season came on the road to Jacksonville against the Jaguars. They have lost two of their three home games this season, with their only points coming in a 20-20 draw on the opening game of the season against the Colts.

The Texans could well make it difficult for the Eagles, but expect a comprehensive win from Philly here on their travels to Houston.

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles game in the NFL:

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Check out the best NFL odds for the Texans vs Eagles at one of the most reliable offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Bet Houston Texans Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +550 -800 How To Watch Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Without An NFL League Pass Promo Code
Spread +14.0 (-115) -14.0 (-105) How To Watch Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Without An NFL League Pass Promo Code
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) How To Watch Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles Without An NFL League Pass Promo Code

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Betting Guides Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Texans
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
