Soccer

How To Watch Iran vs USA Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
USMNT World Cup - USA
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The third round of fixture in Group B at the 2022 Qatar World Cup sees the USA face Iran in their final group stage game. You can watch Iran vs USA for free via JazzSports’ exclusive live streaming service. Here is how you can watch Iran vs USA in Group B live stream for free through JazzSports’ free World Cup 2022 soccer streams.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Regular Bonuses Available
  • Excellent Customer Service
  • Great Range of Prop Bets
Up to $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Iran vs USA Live Stream For Free: World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in all your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch Iran vs USA at the 2022 Qatar World Cup live stream online for FREE

Best Soccer Live Streaming Sites For Iran vs USA At The 2022 World Cup

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Iran vs USA Group B Live Stream Preview

Neither of these two sides won their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but did get positive results in the second round of fixtures. Iran impressively scored two late goals to defeat Wales, meanwhile the USA held England to a goalless draw, but were arguably the better side and deserved to win.

That makes this game between the United States Men’s National Team and Iran almost a ‘winner takes all’. The winner of this match is likely to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

England currently sit top of Group B on four points, but Iran sit in second on three points, with the USA in third on two points. England face Wales in their final group game, and can guarantee top spot with a win. That means the USA and Iran are battling it out for second and a place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

The USA are big favorites on the moneyline in this one, perhaps due to the fact they gave England a real run for their money on Friday. Iran however were super impressive against Wales, winning 2-0 in the end but they were the only team in the game for basically the entire match.

The USA have two draws so far, Iran of course lost heavily to England in the first Group B fixture. This  game could be a tense one early on, with both teams knowing what is at stake here. So, whoever wins this one will more than likely take their place in the knockout stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. No pressure!

Do not miss a single goal, tackle or red card thanks to JazzSports fantastic live streaming service. They are one of the leading offshore sportsbooks on the market, and are offering customers a free live streaming service on every game in the 2022 World Cup, including Iran vs USA in Group B.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm EST on Sunday November 29.

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Regular Bonuses Available
  • Excellent Customer Service
  • Great Range of Prop Bets
Up to $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

Iran vs USA World Cup Odds

Here are the latest soccer odds from one of the leading offshore sportsbooks, JazzSports, ahead of the final Group B game for the USMNT versus Iran.

They are also one of the best soccer betting apps on the market if you are wishing to wager on any of the upcoming World Cup games in the next month.

Bet Iran USA Play
Moneyline +300 -106 Jazz logo
Both Teams To Score Yes (+100) No (-134) Jazz logo
Total Goals Over 2.5 (+120) Under 2.5 (-150) Jazz logo

Want to see our World Cup predictions and betting picks?  Then be sure to check out our best soccer picks ahead of the tournament in Qatar!

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Regular Bonuses Available
  • Excellent Customer Service
  • Great Range of Prop Bets
Up to $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

Latest JazzSports 2022 World Cup Betting Promo Codes

Lets get straight to it then. Here is how you can take advantage of the best JazzSports 2022 World Cup Sportsbook promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. The team at JazzSports have even more bonus offers available too, so be sure to check them out whilst watching your free live stream.

What more could you ask for ahead of the 2022 World Cup in a few days time? JazzSports is the place to be for both your World Cup live streaming services and free bets to wager on any of the soccer games in Qatar. So, any time the United States Men’s National Team are in action, be sure to check out JazzSports’ offers for the match as well as their FREE live streams.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Topics  
Betting Guides Soccer
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USMNT World Cup - USA

How To Watch Iran vs USA Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams

Author image Paul Kelly  •  18min
Soccer
yellow card ronaldo
World Cup 2022: How Many Cards Were Shown During The Round One Games?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 27 2022
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Took A Snack Out Of Pants And Ate It vs Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo Took A Snack Out Of Pants And Ate It vs Ghana
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 26 2022
Soccer
skysports-neymar-brazil_5977427
Neymar to miss Brazil’s remaining group stage games with injury
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 25 2022
Soccer
Senegal fans
Top Performing African Nations At The World Cup – Cameroon Just Miss Out
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2022
Soccer
usa v eng 4
Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs England: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 25 2022
Soccer
usa v England 1
BetOnline Sports Betting Promos For USA vs England: Use Bonus Code Insiders For $1000 In World Cup Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 25 2022
More News
Arrow to top