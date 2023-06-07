How to Watch Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. will be live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Lopez Jr.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Taylor vs Lopez Jr. fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch

🥊 Boxing PPV: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. 📅 Taylor vs. Lopez Jr. Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 When is Taylor vs. Lopez Jr.: 8:00 P.M. ET

8:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Taylor vs. Lopez Jr.: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York 📺 TV Channel: ESPN| ESPN+

ESPN| ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. 📊 Boxing Stats: Josh Taylor 19-0, 13 KO | Teofimo Lopez 18-1, 13 KO

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Fight Card

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. will go toe-to-toe for the WBO super lightweight title.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO super-lightweight title)

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz (super-welterweight)

Henry Lebron vs Carlos Ramos (super-featherweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo (lightweight)

Robson Conceicao vs Nicolas Polanco (super-featherweight)

Omar Rosario vs Jan Carlos Rivera (super-lightweight)

Damian Knyba vs Helaman Olguin (heavyweight)