Boxing News and Rumors

How to Watch Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.: Date, Time, and Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in New York

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. will be live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title in a highly anticipated bout against Lopez Jr.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Taylor vs Lopez Jr. fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr.
  • 📅 Taylor vs. Lopez Jr. Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Taylor vs. Lopez Jr.: 8:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Taylor vs. Lopez Jr.: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN| ESPN+
  • 🏆 Main Event: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr.
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Josh Taylor 19-0, 13 KO | Teofimo Lopez 18-1, 13 KO

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Fight Card

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Jr. will go toe-to-toe for the WBO super lightweight title.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO super-lightweight title)

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz (super-welterweight)

Henry Lebron vs Carlos Ramos (super-featherweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo (lightweight)

Robson Conceicao vs Nicolas Polanco (super-featherweight)

Omar Rosario vs Jan Carlos Rivera (super-lightweight)

Damian Knyba vs Helaman Olguin (heavyweight)

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
sunny edwards
How to Watch Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23min
Boxing News and Rumors
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: The Fight of the Century is Here!
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 23 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
KSI’s knockout win of Joe Fournier has been overturned due to accidental elbow strike
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 19 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Mississippi | MS Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top